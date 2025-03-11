“What Do We Say About Eli?”: IsmokeHiphop Defends Deion Sanders for Shielding Shedeur Like Archie Manning in 2004

Shedeur Sanders is facing criticism from all sides. Analysts and scouts have questioned his character, labeling him “arrogant and cocky”—much like his father, Deion—but without the same level of talent to back it up with.

Reports also paint Shedeur as a coddled quarterback, shielded from adversity by his father. Critics argue he never had to fight for his spot in college, with Coach Prime handing him every opportunity on a silver platter. Now, Deion is reportedly going to great lengths to ensure Shedeur avoids landing with a franchise facing a poor QB situation—a situation that would truly test his ability to handle adversity.

According to Ismokehiphop, a.k.a D.J. Blessone, this narrative is all too familiar when it comes to Black quarterbacks. He brought up a comparison with Archie and Eli Manning, and how they never received the same level of scrutiny.

“We have heard everything about the Sanders family. But to say Shedeur is arrogant, he’s full of himself, then what do we say about Eli Manning when his father has been holding his hand in high school, at Ole Miss, and even through the draft process when he was supposed to get picked by the Chargers which he did and they forced him to be traded to the Giants.”

He pointed out that people have amnesia as they keep forgetting Eli Manning was in a similar situation. Archie Manning guided his son and looked after him all through high school, then at Ole Miss, and even on the day of the Draft. He forced the Chargers to trade to the Giants after they drafted him. But why did D.J. Bless one feel the need to defend the Buffs QB?

Tim Hasselbeck doesn’t believe that Shedeur Sanders is a top-ten QB

While Hasselbeck acknowledged that Shedeur Sanders is an accurate passer, has experience in a pro-style system under Pat Shurmur, and is mentally prepared for the NFL, he doesn’t view him as an elite quarterback. The former Redskins QB believes the top draft spots should be reserved for rare, elite talents—players who possess exceptional physical traits and athleticism.

“He is kind of ready from a mental perspective and his decision-making is accurate. My concern with Shedeur is this- the top of the round one is usually reserved for the elite of the elite in terms of athleticism and I just don’t think he is there yet. I just think if you look at him physically, in terms of arm strength and mobility, he’s not the top-half of the first-round kind of guy.”

In his eyes, Sanders doesn’t fit that mold. He lacks the elite arm strength and athletic abilities that typically define top-tier prospects. Hasselbeck argued that Shedeur doesn’t belong in the first half of the first round but conceded that due to the league’s desperation for quarterbacks, a team may still take him earlier than he deserves.

iSmokeHipHop didn’t hold back in calling out Hasselbeck, accusing him of unfair criticism rooted in malice and bigotry. He argued that the analysis was racially motivated, pointing out that people like Tim tend to reserve such critiques for quarterbacks who look like Shedeur while giving others a pass.

As the draft approaches, the scrutiny surrounding Shedeur will only intensify. However, he shouldn’t waste time entertaining outside noise. Instead, he needs to stay focused, continue refining his game, and trust in his preparation. At the end of the day, no one can deny what he has rightfully earned. Shedeur has put in the work, and he possesses the mental toughness to succeed and carry forward the family legacy.