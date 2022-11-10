Are Green Bay Receivers Getting Sick Of Aaron Rodgers’ Blame Game & His Sheer Unwillingness To Accept Mistakes?

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers are going through a tough time right now. The team isn’t playing well, and as of week 9, they have a 3-6 win-loss record. Moreover, Aaron engaged in too many controversies this year which really added insult to injury.

A little while ago, former Packer Greg Jennings criticized Aaron Rodgers for discussing team locker room issues and for openly blaming the players in a talk show.

To the criticism, Aaron had replied, “I won’t act like a machine up here. I fail to comprehend why people take offense at the truth. I’m stating the facts as I perceive them. If people don’t think I should talk about that, that’s their prerogative, but I’m acting in what I believe is best for our guys.”

Also Read: Tom Brady 100k Yards: How Many Passing Yards Does Tom Brady Have In His Career?

Packers receivers aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers

In the locker room of the Green Bay Packers, it appears as if a conflict is develop. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, some of Green Bay’s wide receivers are dissatisfied with the way Aaron Rodgers has treated them.

The young Packers receivers aren’t very happy with the treatment QB Aaron Rodgers is giving them off the field… 👀 🧀(via @JFowlerESPN)#NFL #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/4dc9s2sH9b — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) November 9, 2022

Despite Aaron Rodgers’ absence during OTAs, some of the young wide receivers have been blamed for the Packers’ issues, which isn’t sitting well with some of the team members, according to Fowler. Rodgers hasn’t held back when it comes to criticizing his inexperienced teammates. He previously stated, “I believe that players who commit too many errors should be benched.”

Rodgers has really transitioned from a back-to-back MVP to one of the worst starting quarterbacks in football. Moreover, the Green Bay offense has had no offensive chemistry. The quarterback’s seven interceptions are already his most since 2016. He currently ranks 27th among starters in QBR.

After falling to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers reached a new low. Three interceptions were thrown by Rodgers, two of which were near the goal line. No wide receiver for the Pakcers is currently on pace to surpass 1,000 receiving yards. With 427 yards and 30 receptions, Allen Lazard is the team’s top receiver.

Also Read: Packers Fans React To Aaron Rodgers 3 Interception Game, Call For MVP To Retire