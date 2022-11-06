Packers Fans React To Aaron Rodgers 3 Interception Game, Call For MVP To Retire

Nov 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most turnover-free quarterbacks in NFL history, but today, the last-ranked Lions defense has found a way to rattle and punish him.

The Packers have had an off season. They lost stud receiver Davante Adams in the offseason, losing the biggest piece of their offense.

Rodgers and the Packers didn’t really have a backup plan in mind either. None of their returning receivers were worthy of being WR1, and the team didn’t draft a new receiver, or trade or sign one.

The offense is now in shambles, and there’s definitely a sense that the organization isn’t trending in the right direction. The team is currently 3-5, coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills, following a shocking loss to the Washington Commanders.

A losing record is not where the Packers expected to be at the moment. Even though they lost Davante Adams, they still have the back-to-back MVP at quarterback, and the defense was stellar last season. However, things haven’t worked the way Green Bay expected.

Also Read: Is Aaron Rodgers Still Engaged? Green Bay Packers Quarterback’s Dating History

Aaron Rodgers 3 Interception Games: NFL Twitter Reacts To Horrible Game From Packers QB

Coming into the game against the Lions, this seemed like the perfect chance for the Packers to bounce back. They’ve faced tough defenses the past couple of weeks, and the Lions have the worst defense in the league.

Detroit presented a perfect chance to get back on track and settle the offense into a good groove. However, that has failed to happen so far.

The Lions currently lead the Packers 15-6. What’s more shocking is that Aaron Rodgers is currently 15/27 for 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions.

3 interceptions is a massive amount for Rodgers, who has averaged 3.8 interceptions a year the last 5 years. This is historic for Rodgers.

The last time he threw 3 picks in a game was in December 2017, and he’s only thrown 3 picks 5 times in his career, including today. It’s not every day when you can rattle the historically “best protector of the ball.”

NFL Twitter went wild over it too.

I would tell him to retire and be a family man, but…. — na0mi (@H0NEYRIVER) November 6, 2022

His time has come. Awful. — Peter Baptista (@peterbaptista) November 6, 2022

best decision i made was benching him on fantasy — Joyce (@whatsupx33) November 6, 2022

He needs 10 cc of ayahuasca — At my desk (@ChinaskiCode) November 6, 2022

Washed up and terrible. Time to retire Fraudgers — Pete, and you will have time for my shenanigans (@Pete_Chi_Fan) November 6, 2022

Also Read: Snoop Dogg Once Slammed Colin Kaepernick Over Fidel Castro Praise & Advised Him To Choose Between Football and Revolution