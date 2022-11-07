Tom Brady 100k Yards: How Many Passing Yards Does Tom Brady Have In His Career?

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has compiled virtually every single passing record known to man, and against the Los Angeles Rams, he achieved yet another ridiculous milestone.

So far, this has been a year to forget for Brady. The Buccaneers are 3-5, and while Tom Brady hasn’t thrown many interceptions, there’s definitely a drop-off in his play from previous years to this year.

He’s not throwing for as many yards per game, the team isn’t scoring as many touchdowns a game, and as a whole, the offense is in a lull state.

The offensive struggles have had the Bucs off to a slow start this year. They’re 3-5, heading into what could be a season-changing matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champs the Los Angeles Rams.

the Bucs & Rams offenses trying to score: pic.twitter.com/Li08vdfPFf — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 6, 2022

The game was a defensive struggle all along, neither offense being able to generate much. In the end, it came down to a goal-line stand, and the Buccaneers won it. Brady threw a touchdown to TE Cade Otton with 9 seconds to win it.

Also Read: Most QB Rushing Yards In A Game : Is Justin Fields TD Run Against Dolphins the Longest by an NFL Quarterback?

Tom Brady Passing Yards: Did Tom Brady Hit 100,000 Passing Yards For His Career?

Heading into the game, both the Rams and the Buccaneers had a lot to play for. The Rams were 3-4, and they’ve been suffering through a Super Bowl hangover. The new pieces they added haven’t fit in as well as they thought they would, and Matthew Stafford is not the same Stafford from a year ago coming off elbow surgery.

The Buccaneers walked away with a big win, coming back to one game under .500 for the year. Los Angeles will be searching for answers as they can’t seem to get anything right lately.

One thing they can celebrate is Tom Brady, however. The quarterback needed 164 yards to reach a mountainous milestone. He was 164 yards short of 100,000 passing yards for his career. With 280 yards against LA, he now has 100,116 yards for his career.

In the 4th quarter, Brady hit running back Leonard Fournette for a 15-yard gain to take him over the 100,000 mark. For his career, he now has yards.

Brady’s had a legendary career, and reaching 100,000 is the crowning jewel on perhaps the greatest quarterbacking career in NFL history. It’s a mark that most people will never even come close to matching. The next closest on the list is Drew Brees at 85.7k, and the next closest active player is Matt Ryan with 64,415 and then Aaron Rodgers with 63,345.

On a day when Brady reached 100,000 yards, he also made the game-winning play. What a way to get the milestone.

TOM BRADY CLUTCH 🔥 He finds Cade Otton to give the Buccaneers the lead with less than 10 seconds to go!pic.twitter.com/70BnbDyTt5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 7, 2022

Also Read: Packers Fans React To Aaron Rodgers 3 Interception Game, Call For MVP To Retire