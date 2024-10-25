Are Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, and T.J. Hockenson Playing in Vikings vs. Rams? Insider Provides Major Update

As the Rams take on the Vikings in a Thursday Night fixture, their two main wideouts, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, will be present for tonight’s game. The LA side has activated their receivers for tonight’s game after spending most of the season on injured reserve. However, Minnesota might have to wait further for their star Tight End, T.J. Hockensen, who will be out for tonight’s game.

Advertisement

Kupp who has been subject of trade talks, has been out since the week 2 loss against the Cardinals when he injured his ankle. He has been sidelined ever since, but is now ready to return. Puka, who was already dealing with a knee injury before the start of the season, started the Rams opener against the Lions.

However, he exited the game early in the 2nd quarter. He was soon diagnosed with a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) sprain and has spent the last five weeks on IR. He will return tonight but his workload will be carefully monitored.

Meanwhile, Hockenson has been out since last season when he suffered an ACL injury, almost nine months ago. As per Tom Pelissero, the Vikings thought that he would return tonight but might have to wait till next week to make his season debut against the Colts on November 3.

The #Vikings are downgrading TE T.J. Hockenson to out for tonight’s game against the #Rams. Coming up on the nine-month anniversary of his ACL reconstruction, Hockenson is expected to be activated from injured reserve Friday and make his season debut Nov. 3 vs. the #Colts. pic.twitter.com/tL7nezZB8M — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2024

Hockenson isn’t the only one who sits out today’s game. Many from both teams are still out or questionable for tonight’s fixture.

Other major absentees from the Rams- Vikings TNF fixture

For the Rams, both Braden Fiske and Nevin Gallimore are active for tonight’s game but are still listed as questionable. Tre’Davious White, Stetson Bennett, Cody Schrader, Jordan Whittington, Desjuan Johnson, Troy Reeder, and Joe Noteboom are still inactive for today. Whittington is still nursing a shoulder injury, while Reeder and Noteboom are out with hamstring and ankle problems, respectively.

For the Vikings, aside from Hockenson, QB Brett Rypien, CBs Akayleb Evans and Dwight McGlothern, RB Myles Gaskin, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, LB Blake Cashman, and Walter House are still inactive. Evans was activated but remains questionable. Dalton Risner is also questionable.

The Vikings lost their first game of the season last week against the Lions. They will be looking to bounce back and go 6-1 for the season. The Rams are hoping to win tonight to turn their season back on the right path as they are 2-4 and at the bottom NFC West.