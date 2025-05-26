Rams Star Puka Nacua Backs Up Bold Claim He Could Easily Transition to the NBA With Viral Hoops Video

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates after defeating the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Usually, players entering their prime don’t talk about retirement or life after it. But Puka Nacua is built different.

Recently, the Rams wide receiver sat down with Julian Edelman and boldly revealed his plans to retire at age 30, with basketball topping his post-retirement to-do list.

In fact, Nacua already has a rough plan that involves owning a team overseas, coaching that team, dropping 25 shots a game, and selling tickets from the sidelines.

“Like, I’m sure I could go to another country that only 25% of the world’s ever heard before, get ownership in the team and go do the Michael Jordan route. I’m gonna get 25 shots up a night,” Nacua told Edelman in his appearance on Games with Names.

“I’m gonna be the coach, I’m gonna sub my own minutes in, and then I’m gonna make sure that we’re getting ticket sales at the end of it. Try to work some actual business. Do it the right way,” he added.

It might sound far-fetched to some, but Nacua might just have the handles to back it up. In a recently surfaced viral clip, the Rams wideout is seen slicing through a triple-team on the court, each defender seemingly taller than him, before finishing at the rim with impressive finesse.

It was the kind of sequence that turns heads, especially from an athlete known more for catching passes than dropping dimes.

Insane: Rams superstar WR Puka Nacua could easily play in the NBA Nacua wants to play basketball overseas when he retires from the NFL at 30. pic.twitter.com/jmt83pTKSg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 25, 2025

But not everyone was convinced. Despite looking electric on the court, NFL fans felt borderline agitated, especially when a sports aggregator suggested Nacua could “easily play in the NBA.”

“‘Can easily play in the NBA’ no bro no he can’t, same way NBA dudes can’t play in the NFL,” one fan wrote. “Such a junior-level take,” penned another.

Still, not all responses were dismissive. Some fans chose to appreciate the moment for what it was: a great athlete showcasing versatility. “Dude is an incredible athlete,” wrote one user.

“I said the same thing when I saw him at the All-Star game. Not saying he would drop 25 pts a night. But he can make a roster,” said another.

While it’s rare to see an NFL star balling on an NBA court, Nacua’s hoop dreams aren’t just talk. He once played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and showed flashes of genuine skill. Combine that with his elite footwork, body control, and burst from the football field, and there’s at least a conversation to be had.

So, regardless of which side you’re on, one thing’s certain: Puka Nacua isn’t lacking confidence or vision. But before he can make the jump to the court, he hopes to win a Super Bowl with the Rams, then chase his basketball dream abroad, taking a page out of LaMelo Ball’s playbook with a touch of Michael Jordan flair.