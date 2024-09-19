Are the Texas Longhorns Paying Three Opponents $5 Million Combined For Tune-Up Games?

Dec 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; The Texas Longhorns logo hangs over the concourse before the game against the Creighton Bluejays at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns football program has indeed committed to paying three opponents a combined total of approximately $5 million for their nonconference games in 2024.

According to documents obtained by the American-Statesman, the Longhorns will disburse a total of $4.9 million across three games:

Colorado State: Texas will pay Colorado State $1.8 million for their matchup, which took place earlier this season. This game was notably the most expensive of the three. UTSA (University of Texas at San Antonio): Texas will provide $1.6 million for their game against UTSA . This matchup is part of a four-game agreement that includes future payments increasing incrementally for subsequent games. Louisiana-Monroe: The Warhawks are set to receive $1.5 million for their appearance in Austin, with an additional game scheduled in 2029 that will also earn them $1.5 million.

These payments are not uncommon in college football, where larger programs often compensate smaller schools for the opportunity to play in high-profile matchups, in what is known as “guarantee games.”

Also called “tune-up” or “money games,” these games serve as a win-win for both teams. The bigger program secures a favorable matchup on their early-season schedule (along with the financial benefits of hosting a home game), while smaller institutions receive much-needed funds and an opportunity for their athletes to showcase their talents on a national platform.