Are the Texas Longhorns Paying Three Opponents $5 Million Combined For Tune-Up Games?

Dec 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; The Texas Longhorns logo hangs over the concourse before the game against the Creighton Bluejays at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns football program has indeed committed to paying three opponents a combined total of approximately $5 million for their nonconference games in 2024.

According to documents obtained by the American-Statesman, the Longhorns will disburse a total of $4.9 million across three games:

  1. Colorado State: Texas will pay Colorado State $1.8 million for their matchup, which took place earlier this season. This game was notably the most expensive of the three.
  2. UTSA (University of Texas at San Antonio)Texas will provide $1.6 million for their game against UTSA. This matchup is part of a four-game agreement that includes future payments increasing incrementally for subsequent games.
  3. Louisiana-Monroe: The Warhawks are set to receive $1.5 million for their appearance in Austin, with an additional game scheduled in 2029 that will also earn them $1.5 million.

These payments are not uncommon in college football, where larger programs often compensate smaller schools for the opportunity to play in high-profile matchups, in what is known as “guarantee games.”

Also called  “tune-up” or “money games,” these games serve as a win-win for both teams. The bigger program secures a favorable matchup on their early-season schedule (along with the financial benefits of hosting a home game), while smaller institutions receive much-needed funds and an opportunity for their athletes to showcase their talents on a national platform.

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

