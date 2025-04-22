“He’s Calling Plays”: Quinn Ewers on Matthew McConaughey’s Role on the Texas Sidelines

It looks like Matthew McConaughey isn’t just a sideline fixture at Texas Longhorns games — he’s practically part of the coaching staff. It may be a minor role, but it’s surprising that he has one at all.

The Oscar-winning actor has surely taken his role as the unofficial “Minister of Culture” of the University of Texas to heart. As Longhorns star Quinn Ewers recently revealed, McConaughey’s involvement goes beyond mere fandom and alumni status. He’s an active participant in the team’s culture and morale as well.

This intriguing piece of information came to light recently when former NFL head coach Jon Gruden, during a segment on “Gruden’s QB Class,” expressed his fascination with McConaughey’s presence on Texas sidelines. Specifically, during last year’s bout against Michigan.

“I mean, I see him in movies, he’s on all the commercials… And I turn you guys (the Longhorns) on, he’s also on the field… talking sh*t to Michigan right here, isn’t he?” Gruden remarked.

In response, Ewers confirmed McConaughey’s active role during games. “Oh yeah, he’s a legend. Look at him, man,” he said. “He’s calling plays now. He’s putting plays in.”

While many may see the NFL-bound QB’s statement as mere hyperbole, it’s worth noting that McConaughey’s involvement in close quarters with the Longhorns has spanned more than a decade, with well-documented visuals showing the actor delivering motivational pre-game speeches and engaging with players during practices and games.

That said, Gruden seemed amused by the actor’s close involvement with the Longhorns and their players. “Man, you guys spend a lot of time together,” the former Buccaneers head coach added. Ewers replied positively, noting, “We’ve done a couple of things together. He’s a really good dude, though. He’s fun to be around.”​

Once again, Ewers’ statement shouldn’t be taken at face value, as his partnership with the actor extends off the field. For context, back in December 2024, the duo teamed up to donate $100,000 to young athletes through a Sports Matter Grant, transforming a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Austin into a “Longhorn’s winter wonderland.”

All said and done, McConaughey, through his actions over the years, has shown what it means to be an ideal Texas alumnus, as his influence is limitless.

For those out of the loop, The Wedding Planner actor has been involved in various initiatives at the University of Texas, including co-teaching an advanced filmmaking seminar and participating in the school’s safe rides program, SURE Walk, to ensure student safety.

His dedication to the Longhorns is unwavering, regardless of the team’s performance, and head coach Steve Sarkisian summed it up best by noting,

“Matthew’s been an amazing support of Texas football for a long, long time. And so through the good times, through some of the tough times, that guy’s been there and supporting this thing.”

McConaughey’s unique blend of Hollywood charisma and genuine passion for Texas football makes him an integral part of the Longhorns’ culture. Now, with Arch Manning as their talisman, it’s fair to say that much of college football’s star power now resides in Texas.