“Are You Vacationing?”: Skip Bayless Questions Jerry Jones as the Cowboys Remain Silent in Free Agency

NFL free agency is officially underway, and teams have wasted no time making moves. Several big names have secured massive contracts, reshaping rosters across the league. However, one team has remained unsurprisingly quiet on the first day of free agency—the Dallas Cowboys. Once again, an unfiltered Skip Bayless called out Jerry Jones for his inactivity, questioning why the Cowboys’ GM has yet to make a splash.

Bayless openly wondered what Jones could be doing that has been more important than strengthening his team during this crucial period. He went on a tirade, ranting about Dallas’ inactivity in the free agency.

“Earth to Jerry Jones. Are you listening, Jerry? Are you out there? Are you watching or are you napping or are you vacationing? Jerry, free agency has started. The movement has started all around you. Are you paying any attention?” Skip went on a tirade on YouTube.

The former FS1 host tried to redirect Jerry Jones’ attention to the Cowboys’ divisional rivals, the Washington Commanders, highlighting their rapid turnaround since last season. Under new ownership and a revamped front office, Washington has taken a bold new direction—one that included hiring former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach.

Skip Bayless believes Dan Quinn should have been the HC of the Cowboys

Skip believes Jones should have been more proactive and brought in Quinn himself. Instead, Washington made the move and is already reaping the benefits.

Unlike Jones, who repeatedly claims the Cowboys are “all in,” the Commanders have actually backed up their words with action. Seeing their aggressive approach, Bayless backed the Commanders to go all the way next season and win it all.

“By the end of the year, this past season, they were the 2nd best team in all of pro football. They have the best rookie QB ever. They have a head coach who should be your head coach in Dallas in Dan Quinn. They’re smart and aggressive. They are just all out all in aggressive. They are flat out all in to win it all next year and I’m going to give them a shot.”

The former Fox host, who briefly became an Eagles fan after their Super Bowl win, also turned his attention to Philadelphia, highlighting the moves Howie Roseman is making yet again after dominating last year’s offseason and draft.

Roseman retained Zack Baun and extended Saquon Barkley for two more seasons with a more lucrative deal, proving that both the Eagles and Commanders are committed to success. Meanwhile, the Cowboys remain stagnant. Skip questioned whether Jerry Jones has even been paying attention to his divisional rivals as they continue to make aggressive moves while Dallas stands still.

The Cowboys have signed the former Broncos RB, Javonte Williams and re-signed Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million extension. Markquese Bell has inked a three-year deal. They have also secured a long-term extension for long-snapper, Trent Sieg.

However, they have lost Jourdan Lewis and Chuma Edoga to the Jaguars. Other than this, there has been no movement, leaving the fans with the question, Does Jerry Jones care about winning and if he does, should he continue to be their GM for the future?