Around the NFL Cast Drops Massive Hint on Their Future, Fans Are Aghast

The NFL media landscape recently took an unexpected hit with the sudden conclusion of the beloved “Around The NFL” podcast. After more than a decade of providing fans with insightful analysis and lighthearted banter, the show has come to an abrupt end and left its dedicated audience in dismay.

Gregg Rosenthal, one of the show’s long-time hosts, broke the news on social media after he revealed that the podcast’s final episode had aired on May 23, although they were not aware of the situation back then. The revelation came after six weeks of silence when the fans started wondering why they were no longer releasing new episodes.

We started the Around the NFL Podcast 11 years and over 1,600 episodes ago. We didn’t take a single break in all the years since, which is part of what made the last six weeks so heartbreaking. I never expected our last show on May 23 to be our *last show,* but here we are. pic.twitter.com/5bnNuAaHlJ — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) July 7, 2024

The news was indeed shocking for the NFL fanbase, with many expressing their dismay and confusion over the podcast’s sudden termination. Even ESPN’s Adam Schefter chimed in, “A job well done. Congratulations on the work you all did, and best wishes for what’s ahead.”

Now, as the “Around The NFL” cast prepares to begin new journeys, Rosenthal, in his tweet, also expressed gratitude to the countless individuals who supported the show over the years, particularly the listeners who made it all possible.

NFL Fans React to “Around the NFL” Podcast’s Discontinuation

The NFL Network’s decision to end the “Around The NFL” podcast has sparked a firestorm of fan outrage. The fans are struggling to accept the news, with many branding it one of the worst moves the network has made in recent memory. The majority is holding back their disappointment either, flooding social media with calls for explanations from NFL Network.

Absolutely devastated. The @NFL and @NFLMedia have made a HUGE fucking mistake. The Heroes and fans deserve so much better. Total lack of communication throughout has been utterly disgraceful. How the hell can they justify cancelling a show loved by so many people worldwide https://t.co/aFz9DN5FtV — Adam (@PatsFanAdam) July 7, 2024

Wtf are the @NFL doing here, Around the NFL was one of the reasons I got into the sport, such a loss especially in this day and age where Podcasting continues to grow https://t.co/02ncHgb89j — Dan (@dcooke1989) July 7, 2024

Hate this. You built something incredible, Gregg. Be proud. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) July 7, 2024

The sentiment was echoed across the fanbase, with one listener lamenting, “Media company destroys great thing it didn’t appreciate’ is not exactly a new story, but it’s shitty of NFL Media to break up the best football podcast out there. And without a proper send-off at that.”

Some fans even speculated whether the NFL Network was too scared to announce the news themselves, fearing the inevitable backlash. The podcast’s international appeal was highlighted by a UK fan who shared, “Absolutely RIDICULOUS decision. The show was the perfect way to catch up with all of the games on a Monday here in the UK and to feel like we weren’t missing any of the action.”

Clearly, the outcry continues to grow, and the response proves that “Around The NFL” wasn’t just a podcast — it was a vital part of many fans’ NFL experience.