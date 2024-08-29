Nick Wright Slams Any Hopes for Aaron Rodgers’ Comeback Year With the Jets

Aaron Rodgers has started turning heads at Jets’ practice, showing no signs of the Achilles injury that sidelined him last season. And the Green Gang is understandably excited to see their star quarterback in action, hoping he can lead a team that hasn’t won it all in a very long time. However, Nick Wright isn’t buying into the hype at all.

On an episode of the NFL Daily podcast with Gregg Rosenthal, Wright poked holes in the idea of the Jets being division favorites in 2024. He questioned why people are so optimistic about Rodgers’ return, pointing out that he wasn’t even in good form in his last season with the Packers, the same team that is now doing fine with Jordan Love at the helm.

He further added:

“So, that guy is all of a sudden going to be the connective tissue and a very good quarterback? Everyone who doesn’t believe in the Jets says ‘Well, Injuries could kill him,’ obviously that’s true. I think even healthy, they have average quarterback play this year.”

Wright then referenced Rodgers’ last significant game against the Lions to drive his point home, where the four-time NFL MVP struggled against a team he had historically dominated.

The analyst also highlighted a broader challenge for the Jets: head coach Robert Saleh would need to double his career division wins in a season to clinch the AFC East title. For Wright, these factors make predictions of the Jets’ divisional success seem far-fetched.

The Fox Sports analyst makes some solid points about the high hopes fans are placing on Rodgers. And it’s not like the QB is making headlines solely about football.

Pat McAfee teases A-Rod’s comeback to ESPN show following ban

Rodgers might be making his way back to the airwaves, but it’s not on the football field. Pat McAfee recently dropped a hint that the Jets QB could be returning for his weekly Tuesday spots on his popular sports talk show.

“There’s a good chance you probably see Aaron on Tuesdays again,” McAfee teased during ESPN’s media day.

This potential comeback follows a rocky period earlier this year when Rodgers was barred from the show after taking some jabs at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. The controversy led to McAfee announcing a pause on Rodgers’ appearances for the “foreseeable future.”

Last season, with Rodgers not getting any action on the football field, his Tuesday segments on McAfee’s show became a hot topic, generating plenty of buzz. But now, the landscape has shifted. Rodgers is back in action, and the Jets have their sights set on a Super Bowl run.

This new dynamic raises some interesting questions. Will Jets fans welcome Rodgers’ candid commentary, or would they prefer he keeps his focus squarely on the field? As the season approaches, it’ll be worth watching how this plays out.