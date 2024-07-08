After Around the NFL Gets Called Off, ‘Disgruntled’ Social Media Calls Out NFL’s Obvious Next Moves

Around The NFL Podcast. Picture Credits: Twitter and YouTube Page of Around The NFL

The NFL’s market share in broadcasting and sports media continues to shrink, with the latest blow hitting fans’ beloved show, “Around the NFL.” The league’s media body decided to scrap the show, which Gregg Rosenthal, Dan Hanzus, and Marc Sessler hosted.

A show that was known for breaking down the latest football news with a humorous take, in an easy to understand manner. Justifiably, fans are not taking the news well. ATN pod ran for over a decade, developing a following not only in the States, but also creating a cult fanbase in foreign markets such as London, Ireland, and New Zealand.

And now the much loved show will be replaced by “NFL Daily”, also hosted by Rosenthal. This is part of a series of cuts that have plagued the network, including the cancellation of “NFL Total Access” after 21 years.

Talents like Michael Irvin, Andrew Siciliano, James Palmer, Melissa Stark, and Will Selva departed the network. Additionally, the company moved its “Good Morning Football” program from New York to Los Angeles. There is a clear pattern to these cuts, as they are phasing out opinionated content in favor of rankings and stat-based programming.

The NFL is making substantial money from its TV deals, which is why they are more than willing to let the content side of things take a dip. “Around the NFL” was regularly ranked among Apple Podcasts’ top ten pro football shows and was a nominee this year for iHeartMedia’s Best Sports Podcast. The reasons for cutting them off does not make much sense.

The show developed a strong fanbase on social media platforms for its credible analysis, a quality that other shows lack. Most of the channel’s shows were easily accessible to fans, unlike many other podcasts.

Fans are unhappy about this announcement and the league’s continued deprivation of proper analysis. The decision to scrap the show received unfavorable reactions from the NFL world.

NFL Fans Enraged Over Around the NFL Overhaul

Everyone from the NFL World including other analysts, head of the league’s UK office Henry Hodgson, fans, and even Greg Rosenthal expressed their thoughts on the matter. Hodgson stated that the show was the result of sweat and passion of the people involved and this helped the fans in the UK to get closer to the NFL.

NFL analyst Lindsey can’t seem to wrap her head around the NFL’s new policy of removing valuable original content from its network for some frivolous catchy content. Other fans called it a blunder on the part of the NFL to cancel their only redeemable aspect. Many fans called for future content put on air by the network and urged fans to look for a new podcast. Fans stated,

The league’s media will continue to scrap more shows. The league and Disney are on the verge of discussing a potential deal with ESPN, where the media giants will take over NFL Media properties, including the TV network and digital programs. Apple’s iHeartMedia has already started to distribute the league’s existing podcasts.

The first episode of the revamped show which will now be “NFL Daily” will be aired soon and the Network’s Patrick Claybon and The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue will join Rosenthal.