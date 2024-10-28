mobile app bar

“Arrowhead West”: Patrick Mahomes & Co React as Chiefs Teammate Roasts the Raiders

Jeevesh Singh
Published

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leave the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leave the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Earlier this year, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got brutally trolled by Raiders safety Trey Taylor, who was holding a Kermit the Frog doll dressed to look like Mahomes. It’s a nod to the running joke about Mahomes’ raspy voice — similar to that of Kermit.

Into the regular season, this joke came back to bite the Raiders on the gridiron as the Chiefs crushed the team’s pride with a seventh straight win at Allegiant Stadium. The trolling that followed from the Chiefs this time was even more brutal.

Following the 27-20 win, Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill took to Instagram to call out the Raiders for their mockery of their star quarterback. Posting a few snapshots from the game and a screenshot from Trey Taylor’s previous video, Tranquill wrote in the caption:

“Kermit & the boys vibin’ out in Arrowhead West [smiling emoji] [frog emoji]”

This was a direct clapback at their bitter rivals. Even Mahomes was taken aback by Tranquill’s hilarious dig and commented, “Ayoooo,” accompanied by a few laughing and crying emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Drue Tranquill (@druetranquill)

JuJu Smith-Schuster, the WR for the Chiefs, also commented under Tranquill’s post and wrote, “LFG

Next, Justin Reid, the safety for the team, emphasized how Tranquill was playing with a sense of vengeance against the Raiders and commented, “Dawg was out there playing SALTY!

It has come full circle for the Chiefs, as Mahomes himself promised that the day of reckoning would arrive for the Raiders after Trey’s Kermit doll video went viral. And lo and behold, it did — with a bang — as the QB not only led the team to victory but also added a record to his name.

Mahomes breaks record against the big-mouthed LV Raiders

Granted, there have been several doubts and qualms regarding Mahomes’ credibility this season but after his performance against the Raiders, it can be said that he just lacked the right motivation. The two-time MVP had previously spoken about how the Raiders’ trash-talking will be “handled” in due time, and he stayed true to his words with a record-breaking performance.

After the win over the Raiders, Mahomes became the sole quarterback to take the fewest games to record a total of 30,000 passing yards. The record was previously held by Matthew Stafford of the Rams with 109 games, but the poster boy of the Chiefs overtook him on 28th October to achieve the feat in 103 games.

The Chiefs remain unbeaten, and after their bashing of the Raiders, they proved that they’re not one to back away from tough challenges. Especially when those challenges involve overconfidence and mockery.

