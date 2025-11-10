“As a Fellow T1D, I Love to See This,” Mark Andrews Wins Fans’ Hearts With His Gesture Towards a Diabetic Fan

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

With Lamar Jackson back, the Baltimore Ravens picked up their second straight win on Sunday, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 27-19 and continuing to turn their season around. Now sitting at 4-5 with a three-game winning streak, a playoff push feels back within reach. Off the field, the Ravens are also making headlines, but this time for a wholesome reason, thanks to a touching gesture from Mark Andrews.

Advertisement

In case you didn’t know, Andrews has Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disorder that mistakenly attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, which regulate blood sugar levels. It’s a difficult condition to live with and affects around 1.7 million adults in the U.S.

When the clock struck zero and the Ravens walked away with the victory, Andrews was fired up. He finished with three catches for 14 yards and a touchdown that ended up being the difference in the game. But as he was walking off the field, a fan in the stands holding up a sign caught his attention. The sign read, “Mark Andrews, #89, My T1D Hero!”

After seeing the sign, the tight end walked over to the mother and her son, handed them his gloves, and even signed the board. He also gave the young fan a handshake in what was a heartfelt display of sincerity from Andrews.

Mark Andrews saw a fan with a Type 1 Diabetes sign and gave him his gloves and an autograph ❤️ @Mandrews_81 pic.twitter.com/JFJ13pJ5kd — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

Naturally, the gesture won Andrews plenty of love from fans online.

“As a fellow T1D I love to see this stuff,” one wrote. “Andrews just stole the show off the field. Some athletes chase headlines, others give a kid their gloves and autograph. Which type do you want representing your team?” another asked.

“What a great human being & Raven! This is the BEST!” someone else commented.

As a fellow T1D I love to see this stuff — Jack Smiley (@JackSmiley006) November 9, 2025

Due to the personal connection that Andrews has with diabetes, he clearly felt the need to show some love to the young man. And for those unaware, the tight end actually had his draft stock affected because of the disorder.

Andrews was a top prospect coming out of college at Oklahoma. But after being upfront with teams about his type 1 diabetes in pre-draft interviews, they expressed concerns for his health. He slipped to the third round.

Well, the Ravens were happy to select the falling prospect and wound up with a steal. Andrews quickly developed a great connection with QB Lamar Jackson and has become one of the biggest red zone threats since coming into the league, catching 56 TDs in just eight seasons.

Today, Andrews often meets children suffering from diabetes. He’s a living example for young fans with the same condition who dream of becoming NFL players someday. Inspiring many, he has used his platform to raise awareness about diabetes while continuing to live out his dream as a football star.