Brittany Mahomes Helps Patrick Mahomes Reap NWSL Profit With $275M Milestone

Sep 20, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany watch play during the first half against the Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium.

Brittany Mahomes is one of the most well-known WAGs in the NFL. But while she’s married to Patrick Mahomes, whose net worth is $90 million, she has built a name and fortune of her own. Worth $15 million, Brittany runs multiple ventures, including Brittany Lynne Fitness, and 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. She’s also the co-owner of the NWSL team Kansas City Current.

A former college soccer star at the University of Texas, Brittany jumped at the chance to invest in women’s soccer when it arose. Kansas City once had an NWSL franchise, but it folded in 2017. When the league later expanded, it picked Kansas City as one of the new markets.

NWSL offered an investment opportunity to a group led by Angie and Chris Long, and Brittany joined them as a major stakeholder. The franchise relaunched as Kansas City NWSL, and they later rebranded it in 2021 as the Kansas City Current.

That investment is now paying off. Thanks to their brand-new, state-of-the-art CPKC Stadium, the Current has a valuation of $275 million as per Forbes, second only to Angel City FC at $280 million. Brittany’s push for growth helped the team generate $36 million in revenue last year, and they will rise to $45 million this year.

Brittany Mahomes has been a vocal advocate for investing in women’s sports and treating them with the same respect as men’s leagues. Under her and the Longs’ leadership, the Current built both the new stadium and world-class training facilities for their players.

Two years into her ownership, Brittany decided it was the perfect time to bring in her husband. Patrick Mahomes purchased a stake in the club, joining the mission to turn the Kansas City Current into the biggest women’s soccer team in America.

Investors are beginning to see the growth potential of the NWSL. But there is still a long way to go. For now, NWSL teams’ losses remain substantial, often exceeding $10 million annually. Only the Current will break even this year.