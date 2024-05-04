Antonio Brown Surprises Fans By Working Out With NFL QB

Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Former NFL player Antonio Brown gestures to the fans while standing in from t of former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown is pretty well-known for taking constant jabs at his colleagues. In fact, his jokes range from harmless digs to ones that are sure to drum up controversy. Nevertheless, Brown recently made headlines for a different reason as he was spotted hitting the field alongside NFL quarterback Geno Smith for a workout session.

Advertisement

Geno Smith, who has been with the Seattle Seahawks for the past two seasons, took to Instagram to share snippets of his offseason training, where he was seen throwing passes to both Zay Flowers and Antonio Brown. While private offseason workouts are common among NFL players, seeing Brown alongside Smith caught the attention of media outlets prompting a post from Dov Kleiman.

Picture Antonio Brown stepping onto the turf with Smith, ready to flaunt his skills. The sight alone sparked a flurry of rumors since Antonio Brown has stayed away from the sport since his last game in 2021 with the New York Jets. Therefore, it came down to a simple question for fans- is this the beginning of a comeback story?

Meanwhile, some even questioned why Geno Smith chose to practice with Antonio Brown instead of his teammates.

Brown, a former wide receiver for teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been out of the NFL spotlight since leaving the Buccaneers in 2021. His last game ended in a massive controversy as he was involved in a fiery exchange, which led to his release from the team. Nevertheless, while Brown’s presence made Geno Smith’s training session go viral, the QB was also spotted throwing passes to Zay Flowers, leading to speculations about a possible change in the Seahawks’ offense.

QB Geno Smith Leading the Way for CFB Zay Flowers Alongside Antonio Brown

As the Seattle Seahawks gear up for the upcoming NFL season, quarterback Geno Smith is taking charge on and off the field. In addition to his recent workout session with Antonio Brown, Smith has also been spotted training with former Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, hinting at potential changes for the Seahawks’ offense.

Flowers, known for his versatility and playmaking abilities, could be a valuable addition to the Seahawks’ receiving corps. Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 177 pounds, he perfectly fits the mold of a formidable wide receiver.

The Baltimore Ravens picked WR Zay Flowers as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, amidst the stir, a new angle has hit light. We now know that Zay Flowers and Geno Smith’s connection goes way back as a video of the two practicing together came up last year. Clarifying the scene at the time, Flowers confessed that the videos were from 2020, way before he entered the big leagues.

Therefore, while the unconventional grouping may surprise many, Smith and Flowers share a longstanding bond. Meanwhile, the fans who witnessed their camaraderie are now excited to watch them clash during the 2024 NFL regular season.

As Geno Smith leads the way in offseason preparations, a collaboration between him, Brown, and Flowers could mean a lot for the Seahawks’ offense. At the same time, fans will be hoping for the QB to maintain a similar rhythm with his teammates regardless of any changes.