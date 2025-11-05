“This is Your Fault, Aaron Rodgers”: Tom Grossi Prioritizes Jets’ Rebuild After Quinnen Williams Trade

From an emotional standpoint, there are not many things on this planet that are as harmful as being a fan of the New York Jets. From Aaron Rodgers tearing his ACL just moments into his debut with the team, to the fact that they haven’t produced a winning season in 10 years, there’s been little to no room for optimism in the Big Apple.

Advertisement

Now that the team has officially traded both Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, however, things seem to have somehow gotten even worse. They now have an absolute war chest of draft picks, sure, but it’s hard to trust that this franchise will utilize them properly.

Suffice to say, there’s nothing but anger and frustration in the hearts of Gotham’s football fans today, and according to the NFL-themed comedian, Tom Grossi, much of that is being directed at Rodgers, who many believe set the team back with his two-year tenure.

“Listen, I know we’re a bad team and that we have to rebuild, but why would you hurt me like this?” Grossi jokingly exclaimed on behalf of Jets fans after the news came through that the club had traded Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

“You gotta be sh*tting me… The good news is, we have all these first-round picks now. The bad news? We basically have to draft an entirely new team… This is your fault, Aaron Rodgers,” he said, which would have made a few NFL fans laugh and cry at the same time.

During his initial transfer period to New York, Rodgers infamously did his best to bring along as many friends from Green Bay as he could with him to New York. Wide receivers Allen Lazard, Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, and even Malik Taylor all tagged along.

In the span of just a few months, the Jets ultimately acquired seven former Packers alongside Rodgers in 2023. Obviously, that combination of talent didn’t work out in Green Bay, and it didn’t work in New York either.

Simply put, New York seemed more like a destination vacation for Rodgers rather than a serious project, and fans have resented that ever since. Although Grossi’s latest bit wasn’t all sour grapes, as he made sure to humorously depict Cowboys fans finally giving some thanks to Jerry Jones.

“We traded for a star defensive player? Am I dreaming? …Just when I was doubting you, Jerry Jones!” Of course, the final tag line had to carry the caveat that Cowboys fans “still have significant reservations.”

For better or worse, however, that’s the breaks for this year’s trade deadline. Fans and franchises alike will now be forced to move forward and simply work with what they have for the remainder of the season, whether they like it or not.

Although for Jets fans, it’s pretty clear that they don’t like it right now.