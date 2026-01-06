As Tom Brady, John Spytek Take Charge of Finding Next Coach, Raiders GM Shares Responsibility With Pete Carroll for Horrid Season

The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to dismiss Pete Carroll after just one season was a clear signal that patience has run out inside the organization. Carroll was brought in with championship credentials and the expectation that his experience could stabilize a franchise stuck in neutral. Instead, the Raiders spiraled to a 3–14 finish, the worst record in the league, despite sweeping offseason changes meant to push the team forward. The result was another lost year. And another reset.

General manager John Spytek, who arrived in Las Vegas alongside Carroll in 2025, faced the media following the move and made it clear that blame would not be placed solely on the departing head coach. Spytek openly accepted responsibility for how the season unraveled, acknowledging that the Raiders failed to translate plans into progress.

“We didn’t obviously get everything right,” Spytek said. “And again, put the responsibility on me. I’ve got to do a better job on that standpoint.”

While outside perception suggested friction between the front office and coaching staff, Spytek pushed back on the idea that internal disagreements played a role in Carroll’s exit. According to the GM, differences of opinion were part of a healthy working dynamic, not a fracture.

“I wouldn’t say that we were operating on different timelines,” Spytek said. “I’ve also never been in a relationship where we both agree all the time. I mean, ask my wife, she’ll tell you that.”

Spytek described a working relationship built on constant communication, emphasizing that he and Carroll collaborated regularly throughout the season.

“He was always in my office, I was always in his office,” Spytek said. “We collectively sat in the space together until we felt like we could make the best decision for the Raiders.”

That collaboration, however, did not translate into results on the field. The Raiders’ rookie class failed to make a meaningful impact, player development stalled, and the roster’s weaknesses were exposed week after week. In Spytek’s view, the lack of progress outweighed the respect he held for Carroll’s résumé.

With Carroll gone, the Raiders now face the challenge of hiring their fourth head coach in four seasons, a reflection of the instability that has defined the franchise since its move to Las Vegas.

Raiders GM John Spytek and Tom Brady now will be in charge of identifying and hiring the teams next head coach. https://t.co/k518mMFe9v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2026

This time, the search will be led by Spytek alongside minority owner Tom Brady, who will play a central role in identifying the organization’s next leader. The timing is critical. Las Vegas holds the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and has ample salary-cap flexibility, resources that could accelerate a rebuild if used correctly.

Whether that top selection becomes a franchise quarterback or a trade asset will be one of the defining decisions of the offseason. More importantly, the next head coach must provide a long-term vision that finally ends the Raiders’ cycle of constant change.