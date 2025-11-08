Dak Prescott’s Wife Feels Extremely Proud as the Cowboys QB’s Alma Mater Honors Him With a Field Dedication

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Dak Prescott had something special planned for the Cowboys’ Week 10 bye. The superstar QB took a trip hometown, where his alma mater honored him for all he’s given to the program, both on and off the gridiron. Prescott’s wife, Sarah Jane Ramos, was also in attendance at the ceremony, and she couldn’t have been prouder watching him receive recognition in the place where it all began.

Advertisement

Prescott was born in Sulphur, Louisiana, and went to Haughton High School, where he played football as a Buccaneer. It’s been over 15 years since he last suited up for them, but he still holds several school records, including most passing touchdowns in a single year. In his senior year, he even led the boys in Red and White to their first-ever undefeated season. Not too shabby.

And now that his NFL dream has come full circle, with Prescott leading one of the biggest teams in the league and pulling in a massive $60 million AAV, he hasn’t forgotten his roots. He’s reportedly donated a whopping one million dollars to his old high school, helping them install a giant scoreboard and upgrade their weight room.

In recognition of that generosity, Haughton High honored Prescott by naming its field after him: Prescott Field. The school also retired his No. 6 jersey, which all but cements his legacy for generations to come. And surely, Sarah Jane was bursting with pride watching it all unfold.

Sarah later reposted a few photos from the ceremony, writing, “So unbelievably proud of everything he stands for,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Here’s everything Sarah shared:

Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott in Haughton High School for a field dedication ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3jWv0ae87E — ParziTalksNFL (@nfl_parzi) November 8, 2025

“This was very, very special. Can’t thank everyone here who made this possible enough, from the video to the words spoken, all the different moments where it was very special,” Prescott said of the honor, per KTAL news.

“I’m super thankful just to have this moment, to have it with my family and, to be able to give this to Haughton,” he added.

Prescott also visited the Ochsner LSU Health Peggy Prescott Community Health Center, a facility named in honor of his late mother, Peggy.

Prescott is set to make another trip once the bye week is over, facing the Raiders in Sin City. At 2-3-1, he needs to lead his team to a win in that game. Especially with the Cowboys hosting the defending champs, the Eagles, the following week… who’ve found ways to pull out wins all season.