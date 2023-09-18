A Year Before His Father Deion Sanders Worked His Magic at CU, Shilo Sanders Had Inked a Massive NIL Deal as Porsche Ambassador

Deion Sanders has been well and truly working his magic at Colorado. Moreover, what should be pleasing him even more is how his sons, Shedeur and Shilo have been playing. While coming to the Buffaloes, Coach Prime had made it clear he would be bringing ‘luggage’ with him and wasted no time in getting his sons into the side.

As one can expect, incredible on-field performances are helping Shilo and Shedeur earn the big bucks as well. In fact, a year before his father started his CU stint, Buffs safety Shilo had already inked a deal with Porsche when he used to feature for Jackson State University.

Shilo Sanders Signed a Massive Deal With Porsche in 2022

Back in 2022, Shilo Sanders signed an NIL deal with one of the top supercar brands Porsche, ultimately becoming their brand ambassador in Jackson, Mississippi. In fact, back then, Shilo had also posted a picture and a video of him standing in front of the Porsche dealership on his Instagram page.

“You know being the brand ambassador of Porsche comes with a lot of great things, like that,” Shilo said in the video, while pointing towards a black Porsche which was sitting proudly outside the dealership.

On the back of such deals, Shilo has become one of the top 100 players when it comes to the NIL rankings. He is currently ranked at 80th in the NIL’s 100 overall list and is 56th when it comes to football players. As per the On3’s NIL valuation, Shilo’s annual value is estimated to be $546,000.

Moreover, Shilo Sanders’ presence on social media platforms is big as well with him having 749,000 Instagram followers along with over 277,000 on TikTok. Shilo has also partnered up with KFC and Gillette and as one can expect, these deals have also played a massive role in skyrocketing his worth.

Shilo’s Brother Shedeur Sanders is Also Raking in the Big Bucks

As far as Shilo Sanders’ brother Shedeur’s earnings are concerned, the Buffs quarterback is doing exceptionally well for himself. In fact, in October last year, both the Sanders brothers and Travis Hunter had signed a deal with global sportswear brand Actively Black which has also contributed greatly to their earnings.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to our community and the culture and I’m looking forward to helping take the brand to the next level,” Shilo had said after inking the deal with Actively Black, as quoted by Sports Illustrated.

Shedeur Sanders is actually on the second spot, if we talk about the list of athletes who have the highest NIL valuation at the moment. Sheduer’s estimated NIL valuation currently stands at $4,100,000. He is only behind Bronny James whose valuation stands at a whopping $6 million. While Shilo’s valuation is just over half a million at the moment, the way he is playing, it won’t take him long to match his brother in this game.