“Got To Be Good Buddies With the Usher”: Archie Manning Says He Was Extremely Superstitious Watching Son Eli Play For the Giants

Few families in football history have matched the Manning dynasty’s absurd level of success. Hall of Famer Archie Manning produced two sons who both became No. 1 overall picks, won two Super Bowls each, and became the faces of their franchises.

This is the kind of sporting legacy that’s nearly impossible to replicate, and yet, incredibly enough, the story isn’t done, as Arch Manning is now carrying the torch at Texas.

But even with all that experience in the family, Archie and Olivia Manning admit that watching their grandson play is far more nerve-wracking than watching either Peyton or Eli Manning. Appearing on Up & Adams, Olivia smiled and confessed, “I think I’m more nervous for my grandson than I ever was for my boys… or my husband.”

Archie agreed, though his reasons were more layered and more human. “I don’t know why — it should really be no different to me… I dealt with it when the boys played. I was a little superstitious at times,” he said.

That superstition, as he described, became a ritual during Eli Manning’s early years with the Giants. That period ended up defining his career as Eli went on to be with the Giants for 16 seasons, throwing for 57,023 yards, 366 touchdowns, and winning two Super Bowl MVPs.

Yet behind every one of those passes, there was a father pacing the stands at Giants Stadium, clinging to his own quiet tradition.

“Sitting in the stands, I’d get nervous. I had to go pace a little bit. I would stick my head in this opening where an usher stood and just watch. If we made a couple of first downs, I’d just stay there.” Over time, he laughed, that habit turned into friendship,” Archie recalled.

“Several times through the years, I went back to that same tunnel — got to be good buddies with the usher that was always there. It kind of became a lucky spot for the Giants and for Eli,” he added.

Now that Eli Manning has long retired, and Arch is the only active Manning playing, the family is once again on the emotional rollercoaster. Archie admits he’s only attended one of Arch’s games this year as he prefers watching from home.

“It’s hard… We pull for him so hard… they’ve had some protection problems this year and struggled in a few games, but we’re proud of him, and he’s handled everything really well,” he said.

Given his own history with superstition and the intense scrutiny surrounding both Eli and Arch’s careers, it’s hard not to wonder if some of that anxiety traces back to 2004, when Archie was accused of pulling strings behind Eli’s draft-day standoff with the Chargers.

The elder Manning has since denied orchestrating the move, saying the choice to refuse San Diego and push for New York was “Eli’s decision.” Still, the fallout from that saga and the weight of watching it all unfold may explain why even now, watching his grandson play feels nerve-racking.

Or maybe it’s just Archie Manning channelling every parent’s emotion watching their child live under the brightest lights with equal parts pride, fear, and hope that luck never runs out. Regardless, he remains the same proud father and grandfather, quietly willing the next Manning to carry on a legacy that’s already larger than life.