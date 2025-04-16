Ashton Jeanty Is Not Suprised at All to See Him Going to Tom Brady’s Raiders in Numerous Mock Drafts

Ashton Jeanty would have won a Heisman Trophy most years for what he did in 2024. He finished with 2,601 rushing yards, second all-time behind the great Barry Sanders, and also found pay-dirt 29 times. And he did it all while averaging a nutty 7.0 yards per carry. Twenty or thirty years ago, a performance like that would have meant he went top five in the ensuing NFL Draft. No question about it.

But in today’s NFL, where only two running backs have been selected in the top 10 since 2018, Jeanty can’t expect such high draft pedigree. He’s viewed by most coaches as one of just three blue-chip prospects, alongside Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter. However, given the league’s evolving view of the position, he’s more likely to be drafted outside the top five, as running backs have shifted from being the most important to one of the most undervalued positions in recent years.

Though he may not agree with that, Jeanty isn’t surprised at all. He’s been following draft analysis and mock drafts closely over the past weeks and months, and he knows his most common landing spot has become the No. 6 pick — where the Las Vegas Raiders will be drafting.

“It’s no surprise to me that I’m mocked to go there (at 6, to Las Vegas), being that their recent hires and Pete Carroll, we know his coaching style, we know he likes to run the ball, likes a great running back,” said the former Boise State star onThe Rich Eisen Show.

“And you know, also, other people that they’ve brought on their staff like Chip Kelly and Deland McCullough, you know, great running back coach,” he continued.

Jeanty clearly loves what the Raiders have done on paper. But an encouraging difference he pointed out in speaking with GM John Spytek is the emphasis on character as well as talent. That’s probably something that hasn’t been a priority at the Raiders’ facilities for quite some time, if ever.

“But yeah, it’s been great conversations. Obviously, meeting with the GM as well, in Spytek. They wanna bring in great people. Obviously, I’m a great player, but they want you to be a fit as a person as well,” Jeanty said before continuing,

“And I think it’s well-known by them that I’d be a great fit as a person and player. It’s been great conversations with them and getting to know them as well. Look forward to seeing what’s gonna happen on the 24th.”

Jeanty also mentioned that the running back he looked up to most while growing up was Pete Carroll’s go-to guy for many years: Marshawn Lynch. Lynch and Carroll have maintained a close relationship since the former’s retirement, with Lynch even visiting Carroll since he took the Raiders job.

Rich Eisen also asked Jeanty about the Dallas Cowboys. The 21-year-old said he has spoken to them briefly and, considering he went to high school in the Dallas area, he would be excited to join the Cowboys. They are also in need of a bona fide RB1. At pick No. 12, they’ll have a real shot at the ball carrier if the Raiders pass on him.