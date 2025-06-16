“Didn’t They Learn From JaMarcus Russell?”: Raiders Fans Got Jokes After Team Gifts Ashton Jeanty a Big Box of Custom Donuts

When the Las Vegas Raiders drafted Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, he became the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley in 2018. Naturally, they’ve been treating him like royalty in Sin City ever since.

Jeanty quickly signed a huge four-year, $35,895,812 rookie contract that was fully guaranteed at signing, making him the second-highest paid running back in football (behind only Barkley) in terms of guaranteed money. The overall contract value ranks sixth among active RBs, and his $8,973,953 AAV ranks 11th.

But it’s not just boatloads of money Jeanty has received from his new employers in Las Vegas. It’s sweet treats too. And a lot of them. The Raiders posted a video to their social media recently showing a massive box of custom donuts they’d bought just for Jeanty.

“Ooh wee! Is that me? That’s crazy. … I can eat these? Like, I get all of these? Say less. Ima share with my guys for sure. Ima share with the linemen,” Jeanty says with a laugh as he opens the box.

Wholesome: The Raiders staff surprised Ashton Jeanty with a box of custom donuts after he officially signed his rookie deal with the team. "I can eat these like I get all of these?!? Say less!" You can just see the excitement on his face 👏 pic.twitter.com/qbUfy8ALxl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 16, 2025

It was a sweet, if slightly awkward, moment between the guy who’s likely to become the face of the franchise and what appeared to be some team execs. Raiders fans had a field day with the choice of gift as well. “They tryna thicken their bell cow before the season??” quipped one fan. “Didn’t they learn from Jamarcus Russell?” asked another.

For those who don’t know, JaMarcus Russell was the BCS champion quarterback at LSU who was drafted first overall by the Raiders in 2007. He was viewed as one of the best prospects in years, but he turned into arguably the biggest bust in NFL history.

A lot of that had to do with Russell’s weight gain and poor diet. Raiders fans were scarred by that experience, so it makes sense that they’d get a little worried seeing their new star player with a huge box of donuts.

“Stop trying to turn him into Eddie Lacy please!!!” one fan said, referencing former NFL RB Eddie Lacy, who was known for his husky frame. Another was disappointed by the vibes in the room: “Pink Box ain’t special This is like throwing someone a work pizza party So cringe.”

Unlike Russell and Eddie Lacy, Ashton Jeanty has never had any issues with his weight or with his perceived work ethic. He’s already been through rookie minicamp and full minicamp, and there are no signs that he isn’t a consummate professional.

And even if he did have a diet issue, head coach Pete Carroll is gonna be feeding him so many touches this year he’ll work off any carbs in no time. And we’re only partly kidding.

After he received the donuts, Jeanty immediately thought of offering a bunch to his offensive linemen. That shows that not only does he understand nutrition and moderation, but he’s got a good relationship with his hogs. Chemistry between running back and offensive line is an often underrated aspect of a back’s success, and Jeanty seems to be all over it early in his tenure in Vegas.