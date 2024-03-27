Jason Kelce Confesses to Saquon Barkley He Felt Bad for Philly Running Backs Due to Tush Push Snub

This year, the NFL made some interesting but at the same time controversial changes to the existing rulebook, like banning the Hip Drop Tackle. However, one of the most innovative and taxing plays in the NFL, Tush Push, remains unscathed. Despite the strong speculation and consensus that the play would be banned due to its undefendable nature, the league still decided against it.

The play perfected by the Eagles resulted in numerous touchdowns for the club over the years, as they seamlessly sneaked Jalen Hurts into the end zone from the 1-yard line. This play, however, reduced the number of touchdowns that the team’s lead rusher scored. And whenever a rusher got robbed off of a score, despite the fact that he ran all the way to the goal line, Jason Kelce always felt remorseful.

During the recently streamed episode of the New Heights podcast, the elder Kelce gave some invaluable advice to Philadelphia’s new star rusher, Saquon Barkley. The Eagles’ now-former center, who played a pivotal role in making Tush Push a success, suggested to Barkley if that he wanted to go down to do it (the Tush Push), he must start at the two-yard line instead of the 1-yard line.

Despite being a slight variation of the QB sneak, the Tush Push added an extra element to the play. Rather than opening up space for the QB to run the ball in, the Offensive line pushed their shot-caller inside the end zone with the ball in his hand. While many teams tried to replicate the play, the Eagles were the only ones who achieved overwhelming success. During the 2023 season alone, the franchise successfully converted 37 of the 40 tush push attempts, giving them a 92.5% success rate.

Saquon Barkley Talks about Watching Philly Tush Push Tape

Mere weeks after landing in Philly, the former Giants’ man has already started to review tapes of former backs. However, one thing that caught Saquon Barkley‘s eye was how many scores the backs were being denied for this play. After watching the game tape of former Philly rusher Miles Sanders, he realized that he would have to make an extra effort to enter the end zone in the coming years.

“Trust me, my boy, obviously you know Miles (Sanders) pretty well. I know how many Touchdowns probably were taken away from Miles just by watching his film. I’m just like, oh man, just got to strain a little more,” Saquon said.

After spending six years in New York, Barkley has joined their bitter divisional rivals, the Eagles, on a 3-year, $36 million deal. Despite spending six years with the Giants, Saquon is looking at this move from the bright side and feels good about it. He feels that this is the start of a new chapter for him and parting ways with the Giants was nothing but a business decision. He appreciates the move, knowing there are many in his position still without a club, and he has a chance to further his legacy and secure a future for his family.

The Eagles weren’t his first choice, however, considering he played for the Giants, but now he gets to go back to Pennslyvania, where he grew up and played his college ball. It’s safe to say that he is ready to embrace the fun and winning culture of Philadelphia.