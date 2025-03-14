“I Don’t See the Ray Lewises at Linebacker”: Travis Kelce Believes the NFL Has Become a ‘Younger Game’

“It’s a man’s game!” Ray Lewis’ rallying cry demonstrated the ferocity he brought to the field every day. The NFL’s all-time leading tackler won two Super Bowls with the Baltimore Ravens and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer. As Julian Edelman learned, you needed to have your head on a swivel when Lewis was on the field. Edelman was one of the last players to feel Lewis’ wrath, but he was far from the first.

Linebackers of Lewis’ caliber hardly exist now. Linebackers of his mould are more common, but are also a dying breed. It’s something Travis Kelce has noticed throughout his NFL career.

The 35-year-old tight end discussed this with Jason Kelce and Matthew Stafford on the New Heights podcast. To him, the shift has less to do with talent and more to do with scheme changes in the modern age.

“It’s just a different game. When you come into the league nowadays… it feels like it’s a younger game… I don’t see the Ray Lewises at linebacker, where it’s intimidation… [where] you’re just under center, staring at Ray.” – Travis Kelce

Jason elaborated on Travis’ claim, saying linebackers have to “be able to cover and do more in the passing game.” He added that Lewis would “still be good in today’s NFL,” but believes it’s because he’s a special talent. Jason compared him to Bobby Wagner, who graded as Pro Football Focus’ third-best linebacker at age-34 in 2024.

Generational players, like Lewis and Wagner, would succeed in any era of football. Lewis’ coverage abilities aren’t his calling card, but he intercepted 31 passes in his 17-year career. For reference, Wagner, Fred Warner and Roquan Smith have combined for 33 interceptions in their combined 27 NFL seasons.

The latter three men have, throughout their careers, been considered “elite” pass coverage linebackers. Their training was necessary to combat the increasing wave of three-receiver sets in the league. Dominant, athletic tight ends like Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski also enhanced the need for linebackers to defend the pass.

Quarterbacks, like Stafford, have benefited from this transition from run-oriented attacks to pass-heavy schemes. Not only are they using their arms more than ever, but they’ve never been better compensated for doing so. Stafford’s rookie contract extension paid him $17.7 million per year. That’s less annually than the New York Jets just gave Justin Fields (two-years, $40 million).

Josh Allen is now in the Top 2 of highest paid QBs by contract value! pic.twitter.com/0rcn2gmC4V — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 10, 2025

Stafford, 37, reaped the benefits of this rise by inking a four-year, $160 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. He’s certainly somewhat jealous of Josh Allen and others making in excess of $55 million per season. But he’s more envious of their dual-threat abilities.

“There’s not a million dudes doing what I do: sitting in the pocket and throwing. A lot of guys are moving around and making plays, and I’m jealous. I’m watching tape and… they just see man coverage and they’re like, ‘I’m just going to run.’ And I’m like, ‘that’s an awful idea if I try to do that.” – Matthew Stafford

Stafford told Travis and Jason he was “impressed” with the 2024 rookie quarterback class, specifically Jayden Daniels. He also mentioned C.J. Stroud as another signal-caller he enjoys watching. He added that seeing them “revitalizes” and “reinvigorates” his love for the game.

The NFL has had many Hall of Fame-level quarterbacks retire over the past half-decade. Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers have all been retired for multiple seasons. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Stafford will soon join them. It seems Stafford believes we’re fortunate to have superstars-in-waiting to fill their voids. And once he’s out, he’ll be like us: jealous of their abilities from the couch instead of the sideline.