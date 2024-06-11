mobile app bar

“Aura That He Walks With”: Sean Payton Likens Bo Nix’s Football Aptitude to Young Drew Brees

Anushree Gupta
Published

Bo NIX, Sean Payton, and Drew Brees; Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix entered the NFL as the 12th overall pick, carrying high expectations, and at the same time, some lingering doubts due to his age. However, with seven years of college football experience under his belt, he has quickly made an impressive start. And this praise comes from within the Denver Broncos organization, even before the season has kicked off.

In a recent address, head coach Sean Payton compared Nix to the legendary Drew Brees, a comparison that has already created buzz since Bo Nix’s induction into the big league. The Broncos’ quarterback situation remains fluid as of now, but Payton’s confidence in Nix is clear.

“He does a lot of things really, really well on the field… He has that leader mentality, that aura that he walks with,” Payton said.

Payton’s admiration for Bo Nix isn’t unfounded. Reports already linked Payton’s interest in Nix before the NFL draft. Moreover, having coached Brees for 14 seasons, including their Super Bowl 44 victory, Payton has an eye for the traits of an elite quarterback. As highlighted by his statement, the Broncos head man sees similar potential in Nix.

However, the Broncos are still entertaining their choices of quarterbacks before they give a definite name for the starting position in 2024. While Payton’s praises provide an overall view of the team’s current wave, former Broncos tight end Julius Thomas gave a more detailed insight.

Former Broncos TE Predicts a Brighter Path Ahead for Bo Nix

Former Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas, who enjoyed a successful stint with the team, catching touchdown passes from Peyton Manning, recently expressed strong support for rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

Despite the ongoing competition among Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson, Thomas believes that Nix is the right fit for the starting job. Appearing on “Up and Adams” with Kay Adams, Thomas shared his enthusiasm for Nix’s potential under head coach Payton, saying,

“I think that Bo Nix is going to have a great season this year. I think he was the type of quarterback that I wanted to see in Sean Payton’s system.”

He drew comparisons between Bo Nix and another successful quarterback Payton has coached, hinting at Drew Brees without explicitly naming him. He also gave a detailed analysis, emphasizing Nix’s accuracy as a decisive factor in why he should start.

“If you’ve got one of the most accurate quarterbacks sitting in that backfield, you’re going to want that guy to be throwing the ball. I’ve gotten a chance to watch him play a couple times at Oregon this year and he was on the money with that ball placement. And that’s huge in the NFL,” Thomas explained.

While the Broncos’ quarterback competition is still ongoing, Thomas’s insights and Payton’s praises make a compelling case in favor of the Oregon alum. However, in the absence of an official statement, the anticipation continues to build as the Broncos approach the season opener for 2024 against the Seahawks.

