Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins Team Up To Help Families Severely Impacted By Hurricane Helene

As of writing, more than 200 people have been killed by the devastating Hurricane Helene. The natural disaster has wreaked havoc across the southeastern US. In this critical juncture, evacuating the residents of the affected areas and getting them relief is of paramount importance. NFL stars Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins earlier today announced their bit of contribution towards relief funds.

Advertisement

Last night, Baker Mayfield took to Instagram to announce that he and Kirk Cousins have decided to donate $50,000 each to Team Rubicon USA to help provide relief to the countless lives that have been affected by the disaster.

“In the wake of Hurricane Helene, countless lives had been profoundly impacted across Southeastern United States, but destruction was severe, leaving many families struggling to find shelter and basic necessities. That’s why Kirk and I are teaming up and each donating 50 thousand dollars to support Team Rubicon.”

Kirk then informed the netizens that Team Rubicon’s support volunteers have been relentlessly working at the critical points and these donations are intended to empower their efforts. “They have volunteers who are on the front lines getting their hands dirty and getting involved to do all the work that it takes to clean up,” said the Falcons QB.

“Their dedicated volunteers are working tirelessly to assist those in need, ensuring that help will be able to reach every single corner of the affected areas,” said the Bucs star, maintaining full transparency about their donation.

The duo ended the video with a call to action. Kirk urged his fans to donate whatever they can to help the ones affected by Hurricane Helene. The QBs asked netizens to visit TeamRubicon.org to make donations like them.

It’s heartening to see Baker Mayfield spearheading the donation drive just days after evacuating his home when the Hurricane hit Tampa Bay.

Baker Mayfield has experienced the pain of Tampa Bay residents

Before Helene made landfall at Tampa Bay, the Mayfields were privileged enough to leave the city on time. As per reports, Baker Mayfield’s house hasn’t faced much damage from the punishments dished out by the natural disaster.

Despite escaping from the major brunt of Helene, the Mayfields, especially Baker’s wife Emily expressed immense empathy for the ones affected and urged her social media community members to contribute to relief efforts.

“Our sweet, sweet community got pummeled, but even that doesn’t compare to the people up North who took this storm head on. It’s unfathomable… Time to come together and help each other out. I have faith in this community,”

According to ABC News, the devastation caused by Helene has made it the deadliest mainland hurricane since 2005’s Katrina. All said the best way to combat this battle is by contributing to relief funds.