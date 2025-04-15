“It’s More Like Baker Mayfield”: NFL Insider Weighs in on Whether Cam Ward Could Be the Next Patrick Mahomes

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the football against the Florida State Seminoles during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With millions of dollars being exchanged on a weekly basis throughout the NFL season, the ability to spot talent has become invaluable. Having earned some credibility for being one of the early buyers on Patrick Mahomes as a quarterback prospect, NFL veteran turned analyst Louis Riddick has become a frequently sought-after guest for draft season.

Advertisement

Now being tasked with determining comps for the latest batch of rookies, the former ninth-round draft pick stated that he believes Cam Ward has the same amount of potential as Mahomes. Despite recognizing Riddick as a “respected voice in the draft community,” First Take’s Peter Schrager isn’t buying Riddick’s comparison just yet.

In suggesting that Ward is nowhere near as surgical as the Texas Tech product, Schrager offered up his own comp in light of Riddick’s.

“I look at the young man and it’s not Mahomes, it’s more like Baker Mayfield… Patrick Mahomes is the highest of the highs, the sky is the limit. Baker Mayfield also has that gambler’s mentality. That ‘I’m going to for it’ mentality. That to me is a more accurate or more realistic thing than Mahomes.”

His co-panelist and NFL Hall of Famer, Shannon Sharpe, however, believes that the film backs up his fellow veteran’s claims. Crediting Riddick for being one of the very few to believe in Mahomes one draft night, the Denver Broncos legend wasn’t willing to oppose the seemingly clairvoyant Riddick just yet.

While he did maintain that labeling any incoming rookie as “the next Patrick Mahomes” could result in too much pressure, Sharpe ultimately found himself trusting Riddick’s assessment.

“You see the throws that he is making and that does kind of remind him of Patrick. But hell, Patrick didn’t even look like Patrick from Texas Tech. To see what he’s been able to do and been able to get away with some things is because he’s such an elite arm talent. I’m going to take Louis’ word for it.”

Suffice to say, each and every analyst will have their own spin for each and every first overall draft pick that has ever existed.

Stephen A. Smith advises caution against the 2025 QB class

After noting that Riddick has more than earned the right to have his expertise be revered, Smith suggested that the shallow nature of Ward’s QB class should serve as a warning sign to those with expectations. In suggesting that no quarterback prospect at the 2025 NFL Draft should be taken too seriously, the controversial media personality highlighted the ever-slumping draft stock of Shedeur Sanders.

“A few weeks ago, we were talking about Shedeur Sanders possibly being the third overall pick in the National Football League Draft… All we have is some pro day and all we have is him go to some scouting combine and take a physical, and that’s it. And suddenly now we’re talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers at 21 possibly grabbing him.”

The NFL Draft process certainly appears to be fickle in nature, leaving analysts like Smith feeling jaded by Sanders’ projected slide. Nevertheless, the perceived dip in value of one prospect does not necessarily impact the value of his draftmates.

While Ward is all but guaranteed to be the first player called upon on April 24th, the world will have to wait until Week 1 of the 2025 regular season before it can begin to determine whether or not these QB prospects are actually up to snuff.