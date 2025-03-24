“People Come Out of Nowhere Saying Can You Give Money”: Baker Mayfield Reflects on the Expectations That Come With a Big Paycheck

Baker Mayfield earns big money as the QB1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s entering the second year of a three-year, $100 million contract and is set to pocket over $30 million in 2025. But Baker admits that earning that much comes with pressures and obligations one wouldn’t normally sign up for in life.

On the Sports Spectrum podcast, Baker opened up about many things, primarily his faith in Jesus Christ and what it means to be a follower of Christ. As the conversation unfolded, he was also asked about his newfound wealth and how he manages it.

Life as an NFL player moves fast. One moment, you’re in college, living off fast food; a few years later, you’re making enough in a single season to live comfortably for the rest of your life. But with that wealth comes people who want a share of it — often trying to convince the earner that their money would be put to good use. Baker spoke candidly about this reality, tying it back to the Bible.

“The hardest thing when the first check comes through is the expectation of what are you going to do with it,” Baker shared. “Obviously, people come out of nowhere saying, ‘Hey, can you give money to this and give money to that?’ And the thing that we learned at PAO was to give where you’re fed.”

PAO stands for Pro Athletes Outreach, a Christian organization. It gives pro athletes and significant others a space to grow as disciples of Jesus Christ and positively impact their communities. Baker and his wife Emily have attended the conference every offseason since 2020. The couple has said it has given them a nice “reset” in their relationship.

The advice from PAO could go a long way for someone of Baker’s status. He went on to share that where he “feels fed” and where his heart pulls him is toward the youth and those who don’t get the same opportunities he had. So, with every paycheck, he sets aside 10% and donates.

Baker and his wife Emily have a foundation called The Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation. In November of last year, the couple donated $17,900 to a local high school football team to purchase new equipment, including helmets and shoulder pads. The team’s record improved from 1-8 before the donation to 8-3 after.

Baker Mayfield sued his father for $12m theft

Handling money has become a major point of emphasis in Baker’s life after recent events. In November of last year, he filed a lawsuit against his father’s company, Camwood Capital Management Group, claiming that from 2018 to 2021, the company transferred over $12 million from his account to theirs without his knowledge or consent.

Before the lawsuit was even filed, Baker and his father’s company reached an agreement for him to be repaid $11.7 million in installment payments plus interest.

It shows how even family members will take advantage of an athlete’s paycheck and status. Baker was the Cleveland Browns’ first overall draft pick in 2018. As a 21-year-old, he immediately signed a four-year, $32.6 million deal out of college. And then his father’s company tried to take advantage of him.

But it’s great to hear that Baker is comfortable with the way he’s handling his money today. Later in the interview, he says, “None of this is mine,” when addressing the wealth he has accumulated. It seems as though he’s more than okay with his financial status and is ready to continually give back to the communities in the Tampa Bay area. What a great guy!