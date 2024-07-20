Baker Mayfield Details His Encounter With a Mysterious UFO in 2021

When Baker Mayfield was with the Browns three years ago, he made quite a few headlines by tweeting about an encounter with a UFO. Fans, however, remain skeptical of the NFL star’s story to this day. Nevertheless, Mayfield continues to recall the encounter with the utmost authenticity.

While appearing on “Pardon My Take”, the hosts, out of the blue, asked Mayfield if he had truly seen the UFO. In response, the Buccaneers QB reaffirmed his claim and proceeded to reminisce about the astonishing encounter. He shared that it occurred in Austin when he and his wife, Emily, were driving home after dinner.

While crossing the dam between Lake Travis and Lake Austin, Baker narrated how he first saw “a circle-shaped object, bright as hell” in the sky. The brightness was so intense that Emily, who was deeply engrossed in her phone, had her attention stolen. The couple soon saw the bright orb descend to the road and disappear into thin air.

“This circle shaped object, like bright as hell, literally just goes from right here [pointing towards sky] and goes straight down [to the road]… it just disappears completely.”

If Baker had replaced the shining orb with a wild animal, the encounter would have been completely believable to everyone. But given the discourse around UFOs and aliens, Baker’s spooky encounter has been met with jokes and accusations of him being under the influence.

Throwback to When the Internet Trolled Baker for His ‘UFO Story’

As narrated on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, as soon as Baker encountered the UFO, he posted on “X,” asking whether residents near central Texas had encountered the same thing. Unfortunately for Baker, his story wasn’t taken seriously, and several fans accused him of being ‘high.’

A few netizens also had their own set of theories, ranging from a satellite burning off through the atmosphere to jokes like Elon Musk stopping by after work. But the best of the bunch came from one user who jokingly theorized that even aliens can’t resist Central Texas’ Whataburger. “Even aliens need Whataburger, not shocked at them visiting CenTex,” said the fan.

The funny theory caught Baker’s eye, to which the QB joked how even the extraterrestrials must have waited in the queue “for their taquitos and honey butter chicken biscuits.” Mayfield took the joke further and tagged ‘Whataburger’s ‘X’ handle, asking for a gift card for his “UFO homies”.

“It wasn’t 11pm yet so I guess they waited in line for their taquitos and honey butter chicken biscuits. Orrrr they’re patty melt fans… @Whataburger can we get my UFO homies some gift cards?”

That said, UFOs and aliens have always been a hot topic of debate. Unless solid scientific evidence of their existence is achieved, Baker’s story will unfortunately not get the masses’ approval.