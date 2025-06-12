“Chris Godwin Jr = HOF Human Being”: Bucs Star Wins Fans’ Hearts With Decision to Change the Name on His Jersey

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks on against the Washington Commanders works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Chris Godwin recently announced that he has decided to add “Jr.” to his nameplate on his jersey. It’s a touching tribute to his pops as Father’s Day approaches. And when Tampa Bay fans heard the news and the story behind it, they found it to be an incredibly thoughtful gesture by the wide receiver.

Godwin had his season cut short last year due to a gruesome leg injury that completely tore up his ligaments and bones. Now healthy and ready for the upcoming season, he’ll return to the field with that added “Jr.” on his back.

The Pro Bowl receiver shared a heartfelt note for the why — explaining that the addition honors his father, Rod Christopher Godwin Sr., who sadly passed away in January of last year. Clearly, his father left a lasting impact on him from a very young age.

“He instilled in me early that I could achieve anything I wanted if I worked hard enough and treated people with respect. I always appreciated and valued the immeasurable impact he had on my life, and I made sure to let him know that every day, not just on Father’s Day,” Godwin wrote.

It’s the kind of support every child deserves from their father. Rod Godwin clearly led by example, and in Chris, he raised a kind, hardworking, and respectable son.

Why @CGtwelve_ changed the name on the back of his jersey pic.twitter.com/AJSQmxYCRz — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 12, 2025

Additionally, the Tampa Bay star shared that this year’s Father’s Day feels like a full-circle moment for him. He now prepares to pass on the same lessons his father taught him to his son, Ace.

“I get to celebrate being a first-time dad with my son, Ace. Fatherhood has already been an unbelievable experience and has changed me in so many ways. I can only hope Ace feels the same way about me as I do about my dad.”

All in all, it was a meaningful message to send to Buccaneers fans, who were wondering why Godwin’s name changed. So often, name changes are seen as a bit over the top, like when Chad Johnson became Chad Ochocinco. But this one carries deeper significance.

Bucs fans were quick to show love to Godwin on social media. “Chris Godwin Jr = HOF human being,” one wrote.

“Chris Godwin always seems to act with purpose, dignity, and grace in how he handles himself and his work on the field and with the community. The Bucs are fortunate to have him,” another commented.

Others shared how they will be buying his new jersey with the name. “Well, now I need to add Jr to mine,” someone said. “Well, looks like I’m buying my 4th Chris Godwin jersey,” another joked.

It seems Godwin is well-respected in the Tampa Bay community, and fans have embraced his decision to honor his dad. He’s carved out a place in Bucs fans’ hearts and continues to make them proud he’s on their team.

We’re wishing good health and a successful campaign for Godwin this upcoming season. He was playing at a high level before getting injured last year. If he can stay healthy, the Bucs should have another lethal offense being led by Baker Mayfield.