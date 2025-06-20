“Where in the Hell is Jalen Hurts?”: NFL Fans Displeased With Yahoo Analyst’s Top 10 QB List That Omits Baker Mayfield

The Jalen Hurts disrespect in the NFL is real — at least according to Philadelphia Eagles fans. After all, several analysts, including Chris Simms, argue that Hurts did not play “great football” last season. Jalen was the 2025 Super Bowl MVP, completing 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception against the Chiefs. Additionally, he rushed for 72 yards and another score, outshining the Eagles’ hero last season, Saquon Barkley, during the process.

However, according to Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald, the top ten quarterbacks entering the 2025 NFL season are as follows: 1) Patrick Mahomes, 2). Lamar Jackson, 3) Josh Allen, 4) Joe Burrow, 5) Justin Herbert. 6) Matthew Stafford, 7). Dak Prescott, 8). Geno Smith, 9.) Jordan Love, 10). C.J. Stroud. Evidently, Hurts and Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield missed the cut.

The list also excluded veterans Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. But what stood out the most was how Hurts got snubbed despite achieving a huge feat in the last season. Notably, Super Bowl–winning quarterbacks were often automatic selections in the top 10 rankings during the past. However, that wasn’t the case with Hurts.

Several fans on X (formerly Twitter) criticized the analyst for overlooking Hurts’ Super Bowl performance.

One fan argued that Hurts outplayed Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl and is a better playoff performer than Lamar Jackson.

Where in the hell is Jalen Hurts?? Ya know, the Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts? The Jalen Hurts that outplayed Mahomes in the SB? The Jalen Hurts thats a better playoff performer than Lamar Jackson…

Another supporter wondered how Dak Prescott made it to the list, while Jalen was absent.

Dak and no Jalen. That's makes 0.

This fan posted an alternative list, featuring Hurts and Mayfield.

1) Mahomes

2) Allen

3) Jackson

4) Burrow

5) Hurts

6) Stafford

7)Goff

8) Daniel’s

9)Stroud

10) Mayfield — Homey the clown (@MarkN1038) June 19, 2025

Another displeased supporter had this to say about the list.

The Baker & Jalen disrespect continues….

The comments section certainly suggests the analyst got it wrong, particularly with the inclusion of Dak Prescott, who had an injury-riddled season. Similar to how some analysts have done in the past, McDonald could have listed two players tied at No. 8 or No. 10 to make the list more inclusive, but that wasn’t the case with this list.

Two weeks ago, Chris Simms released his quarterback rankings, placing Jalen Hurts at No. 10—behind C.J. Stroud (7), Justin Herbert (8), and Baker Mayfield (9). And, Simms justified his rankings by pointing to Baker’s strong playoff showing and contrasting it with his regular-season performance.

“I think a little bit of revisionist history is happening. Yes, the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl were very good. But the 12 weeks before that, he was being booed a lot by his own fan base. The No. 1 receiver was telling you the passing offense was the biggest issue on the team. That’s not your No. 5 quarterback,” Simms explained.

Meanwhile, Jalen, being the team player he is, is unlikely to be bothered by the rankings. His focus will remain on helping the team accomplish what the Chiefs did last season. Win back-to-back Super Bowls and go for a three-peat in 2027.