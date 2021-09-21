“Baker Mayfield is Brett Favre 2.0”: Myles Garrett says Browns QB has the toughness of Packers Legend, isn’t worried about his injury

Baker Mayfield had himself a day in his Week 2 win despite suffering a shoulder blow. And Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his teammate.

Bakey Mayfield suffered through a left shoulder injury from getting hammered on a tackle after he threw an interception. But he still went 19-of-20 passing and didn’t miss a down.

Here’s the Baker Mayfield interception and subsequent injury. Seems like Anthony Schwartz gave up on his route, so it ends up being an overthrown INT. Baker gets in on the tackle, and Justin Reid drove hard right through Mayfield’s left shoulder.pic.twitter.com/20MA6sTH2b — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) September 19, 2021

Mayfield threw for 213 yards, 1 touchdown, and a rushing touchdown in the game, as the Browns improved to 1-1. And his strength did not go unnoticed by his teammates.

Baker Mayfield 19/21

213 passing yards

2 TDs (one rushing) Nick Chubb 11 carries

95 rushing yards

1 TD BROWNS GET THEIR FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON. #Browns pic.twitter.com/aVafusM0V0 — Dawg Alliance (@DawgAlliance) September 19, 2021

Myles Garrett compared Baker Mayfield to Brett Favre

Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback.

“The guy’s tough,” Garrett said. “Honestly, I wouldn’t say he’s a carbon copy, but he’s like Brett Favre 2.0. Less picks, though.”

Garrett didn’t just praise Mayfield’s toughness, he also raved about Mayfield’s ability to never let one play, regardless if it’s good or bad, affect his game.

“Stuff rolls off his back. He doesn’t let the last play affect him whether it was good or bad — a touchdown or an interception. He just rolls with the punches and he always keeps on coming. He always stays the same, and we love that from him because he always brings that intensity that we expect from #Browns Myles Garrett calls Baker Mayfield “Brett Favre 2.0” for his toughness. pic.twitter.com/29GwoEycUD — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 19, 2021 Mayfield was made aware of Garrett’s nickname for him after Sunday’s game. He told reporters his love of the game is why he pushed through his injury. “I’m not doing it for any gratification or anything,” Mayfield said. “I put in the work during the week, come out on Sundays because I love the game. I’m going to tough it out because these guys are as well.”

