Baker Mayfield’s Wife Touches Young Girl’s Heart with a Donation to Help Homeless Children Celebrate Christmas

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Wilkinson, has been spreading joy in the spirit of Christmas! In her recent Instagram story, she re-shared a post by a family she donated to under Operation Christmas Child. The little girl in the video, Ria Grace, was skating in her hall with her brand-new rollerblades, which Emily gifted her.

As she glided around in her green and red blades, Ria could be heard extending her utmost gratitude to Emily with a giddy smile, “Thank you so much, Emily.”

Mrs. Mayfield reciprocated the love and admiration by reposting this video with the caption, “Lol I wanna be as cool as her when I grow up.”

In the cozy setting of the room, the contagious laughter from Ria and her mother took center stage. Emily’s thoughtful donation appeared to host a special place in the young girl’s life.

The connection between Emily and the young girl was only made possible by Operation Christmas Child, though. The mission of the initiative lies in demonstrating God’s immense love for mankind and making sure the same reaches all children around the world.

The Operation works under the Samaritan’s Purse to collect shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items for children. As the organization proudly writes on its website:

“Since 1993, more than 220 million children in more than 170 countries and territories have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox. The project delivers not only the joy of what, for many kids, is their first gift ever but also gives them a tangible expression of God’s love.”

This is not the first time Baker and Emily have contributed to bringing joy to others’ lives. Recently, the couple was also spotted extending help to Meals on Wheels of Norman, a non-profit organization for social service. The two also are the brand ambassadors of the initiative.

Apart from joining others in their step toward betterment, the Mayfield couple also has its foundation to extend a better life to the under-served.

Baker and Emily spread positivity through their non-profit foundation

Back in the second week of the 2023 training camp, the QB and his wife announced their new NGO Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation, with the board of the foundation also consisting of Drew Stanton and Rose Hayden. It aims to provide early education, scholarships, and philanthropic opportunities to help individuals be their best version:

“Access to early childhood education is a game changer for at-risk youth, and we want to help change that game.”

Among various contributions from the initiative, they provide financial support to crucial after-school programs in Tampa Bay. They have also partnered with Babycycle Diaper Bank. Its mission is to ensure that no child goes without necessities like diapers, wipes, and other basic items.

The Foundation even holds the ‘Be the Ball’ event every year. This year, the ball raised over $220,000 for the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County.