“Ball Can’t Always Go to One Person”: Travis Kelce Backs Patrick Mahomes’ Decisions Ahead of Chargers Game

The 2024 NFL Season has started on a slower note for the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce–recording only eight catches for 69 yards through three games. Given the kind of caliber he has and the dominance he has shown in recent years, the numbers might seem concerning for the Chiefs. However, the TE is not panicking!

Ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 4 clash against the Chargers, Kelce opened up in a media session. He weighed on how success on the field is not just his individual stats, but rather the overall performance that the reigning champions put up.

“The ball can’t always go to one person. It can’t always get in my hands.” Kelce confidently said when asked about the reduced number of targets coming his way this season. Moreover, he also confessed to being his “worst critic” and shared how external chaos from media and fans does not stir his approach, keeping him focused on giving out his best efforts.

In line with this, he expressed full trust in his QB, Patrick Mahomes. “I’ve got all the trust in 15 (Patrick Mahomes) to make the right decision,” Kelce stated. “He’s been making great decisions. We might not be putting up as many points as we want to, but at the same time, we’re 3-0, and we’re doing something right.”

With three Super Bowl titles under his belt, one thing seemed clear- Kelce is focused on the bigger picture and will happily let go of the individual glory for the success of the team which is focusing on achieving the glorified title of a three-peat.

Switching the focus to the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive struggles, Kelce admitted that things are not perfect for the team despite the results edging in their favor.

Chiefs face O-Line woes but Kelce believes in quick improvement.

When it comes to challenges for the Chiefs, the concern is more on the offensive line and point production. Addressing the media, Travis Kelce remained optimistic and acknowledged the team’s errors. Without any hesitance, the TE mentioned that the Chiefs may not have started the season with perfect wins, however, he feels, the team is in the right direction.

“I see the work throughout the week,” Kelce answered when he was enquired about his view of the team’s performance. Putting all the spotlight on the Chiefs’ commitment to improvement, the 34-year-old seemed clear in his appreciation for the efforts of his teammates over the way the results poured in.

Additionally, he spoke about how the entire roster has been focusing on attention to detail in practice and working hard to get things right. For Kelce, nothing happens overnight! Execution is a gradual process and only the collective efforts of the coaching staff and the players will lead to better results as the 2024 Season moves into Week 4.

Putting his faith in the evolving offensive schemes which just keep getting better with each passing week, Kelce said:

“The schemes keep getting better and better.”

Thus, Kelce feels, that rough patches can only be fixed with consistent progress, much like the 2023 season, that will help the Chiefs to rise above their early struggles. “That’s the mentality you’ve got to have,” Kelce concluded and the Chiefs, with their championship pedigree, are very much well-equipped to do just that.