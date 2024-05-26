“Barcelona vs Real Madrid”: Deshaun Watson’s Acknowledgment of El Clásico’s Grandeur Will Definitely Please Soccer Fans

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

There are few rivalries in the sports world that are as iconic as the one between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Every soccer fan ever can attest to the sheer power of the El Clásico, and football icon Deshaun Watson is also not immune. The quarterback experienced a game in person between the two iconic teams a couple of years ago, and the experience has stayed with him to this day.

When discussing the Top 4 sports rivalries of all time with Lockerverse’s ‘QB Unplugged’ podcast host Quincy Avery, the Cleveland QB gave his fourth spot to Barca vs Real, as he recounted the experience of witnessing the historic rivalry in person in 2021. Remembering being floored by the energy and atmosphere of the stadium during the game, Watson said,

“I’m gonna say Barcelona vs Real Madrid. I went to the Clásico two years ago in Madrid, one of the craziest games I’ve ever experienced for sure…The whole time, it’s piped up. Fans…they up, throwing stuff, it’s loud, the streets are lit. It was definitely one of the best experiences.”

Watson perhaps enjoyed the El Clásico 2021 that was held in Madrid’s home base of the Estadio Di Stefano. Real dominated that game, defeating Barcelona 2-1. An El Clásico crowd is always raucous but Madrid’s home win meant a special night for the fan base and that is what Watson probably enjoyed.

While Barca vs Madrid was fourth on his list, the QB understandably placed some sports rivalries closer to home on the spots above the soccer one.

Deshaun Watson’s Top 3 Sports Rivalries

Surprisingly, an NFL rivalry made the third spot on the Cleveland Browns’ QB’s list, instead of the first. Unsurprisingly, it is his own team’s rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers that took the third place. Established in 1933, the historic rivalry between the Browns and the Steelers is the stuff of legends, so its not surprising that it was Watson’s pick. No doubt the fact that Watson is 0-3 against the Steelers also grinds his gears.

Watson’s top 2 spots were taken up by college sports. For the QB, Duke Blue Devils vs North Carolina Tar Hills of NCAA men’s basketball took the second spot while Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators of NCAA men’s football took the first spot, as he grew up watching that rivalry.