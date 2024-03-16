Deshaun Watson Explains Why Pittsburgh Steelers Made More Sense For Russell Wilson Than the New York Giants

The Steelers got a steal deal with QB Russell Wilson who was actively looking out for a new home in the NFL. And after signing with the Steelers the now-rival Deshaun Watson admitted why it made more sense for the Seahawks legend to not sign with the Giants.

In his latest appearance at the Lockerverse’s QB Unplugged Episode 22 with Quincy Avery, Deshaun Watson had to weigh in on why the ex-Broncos QB chose the AFC North rather than accept a deal with the struggling Giants.

The entire football world was keeping an eye on Russell Wilson when he was released by the Broncos and had to set out in search of a new team. Although he ended up signing with the Steelers, but right before meeting coach Tomlin, Wilson had to stop by to meet the Giants for a meetup. However, as per Watson, the Steelers were easily the better organization for Russ to be a part of.

“Pittsburgh is a good organization,” Deshaun said. “And it’s crazy for me to say that but I’m just keeping it 100. Because I’m a Brown, but at the end of the day you got to give respect where respect is due. And Tomlin is going to have them boys right in. It just made sense for him to go there. I think it was them or New York. But New York is you know I feel like they starting over. Where Pittsburgh I feel like they got pieces just because of Tomlin.”

What made the deal even more special was that the Steelers signed Russ on a meager 1-year $1.2 million contract. This gave the franchise more cap space to build an impactful offense around an impactful quarterback, making the black and gold the ones to look out for this season.

Deshaun Watson Reacts To Russell Wilson Becoming His Division Rival

Now that Russell Wilson has entered the AFC North, he will be facing Deshaun Watson twice this upcoming season and the Browns QB couldn’t be more excited about it.

“They going to compete, but yeah welcome to the north man, where things kind of get real real real spooky,” Watson added.

It can be said that the AFC North will be no less than a dogfight since all four teams are stacked with star quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, and now Russell Wilson.

Despite the division being super competitive, it was an easy decision for Wilson to accept a deal with the Steelers. As per the Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, Wilson arrived in Pittsburgh as a goodwill gesture since he has good ties with some of the minority owners of the team but that became his last stop for his hunt for a new home after he met Coach T.