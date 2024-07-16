Bears Insider Details Why the Franchise Hasn’t Yet Offered Caleb Williams a Contract

Ever since Caleb Williams declared for the 2024 NFL draft, there have been numerous murmurs about the QB. After being selected first overall, another piece of news surfaced indicating that Williams lacks an agent, a role his father manages. Three months later, nothing has changed, as Caleb still awaits a contract from the Chicago Bears, and an insider from the team finally cared to explain why.

During his recent appearance on the ‘Rich Eisen Show,’ Bears insider Kevin Fishbain claimed that the delays in Williams’ contract are due to the rookie QB’s summer activities, but he believes it’s only a matter of time before they come to an agreement and finalize a solid contract.

“I think this is just figuring out, dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s. You know Caleb, he was traveling, he was enjoying his summer…so they weren’t going to get anything done while he was gone.”

The insider also praised Williams for his epic college run, which allowed him to accumulate enough cash for himself, unlike other college athletes. Consequently, Williams isn’t hurried to sign a contract, as he believes that time and leverage could yield the optimal outcome for both parties.

That’s surely a relief for the Bears fandom. So, in summary, the NFL world should anticipate a contract for the first overall pick in the coming weeks, especially with rookies reporting to camp on July 17, 2024.

Meanwhile, the chatter around Williams has intensified as he struggled in the OTAs. But Fishbain is aware of the Bears’ office sentiments regarding Caleb Williams.

Fishbain Reaffirms Bears’ Love for Caleb

Just as Caleb faced some challenges during the Bears OTA, comparisons were drawn with his counterparts like Bo Nix. These challenges, coupled with the absence of a contract, cast a shadow despite earlier assurances. However, Fishbain clarified during the interview that the Bears’ front office remains enthusiastic about Williams joining their team.

“‘He’s supposed to be a very good quarterback’ is what they’re going to be talking about all the time with this guy.”

Considering everything Fishbain asserted, it’s clear that Caleb is passionate about football. Thus, he provides the Bears with a fair chance to make their place back on the map and amongst the top teams in the NFL.

As the training camp approaches, the dynamics between the Bears as well as their top pick will unravel. Meanwhile, fingers crossed for the Bears fans who look forward to the quarterback’s performance in the camp.