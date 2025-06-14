“They’ve Gotta Renovate the House”: Colin Cowherd Offers Ben Johnson His Blueprint To Improve Caleb Williams

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Last year, the Chicago Bears selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, hoping the rookie would immediately revitalize the franchise. Instead, the Bears stumbled to a disappointing 5-12 finish, landing in last place in the NFC North.

Despite aggressive offseason moves—trading for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen and signing offensive weapons like running back D’Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett—the Bears still finished dead last in total offense (284.6 yards per game) and ranked 28th in scoring (18.2 points per game).

Williams showed flashes of potential in his rookie season, finishing with a respectable stat line: 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, six interceptions, and 489 rushing yards. However, inconsistency plagued both him and the team.

NFL radio host Colin Cowherd, on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, recently shared insights from a dinner with Bears President Kevin Warren. According to Cowherd, the Bears and Williams were in “survival mode” for much of last season, especially after head coach Matt Eberflus was fired midseason. Cowherd believes new head coach Ben Johnson has a critical task ahead.

“Ben Johnson’s job in Chicago is an extreme quarterback makeover,” Cowherd said. “The talent is all there, but they’ve gotta renovate the house. Caleb, his last six games at USC and last season along with the Bears staff last season, it’s just surviving. It’s just getting play-to-play, and he developed some really bad habits.”

NFL turnarounds rarely happen overnight. With a new coaching staff and Williams entering his second season, patience will be key. Few teams pull off instant transformations—unless you’re the Washington Commanders with Jayden Daniels.

Once again, the Bears made headlines this offseason, this time by fortifying the trenches. They signed center Drew Dalman and traded for standout guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. On the defensive side, they added veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. To further support Williams, they brought in wide receivers Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay, as well as running back Travis Homer.

The question now is: Can Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams lead the Bears to a turnaround in 2025? Or will it take another season (or two) before Chicago can realistically contend for the playoffs and compete in the NFC?