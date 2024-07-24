Bears OC Says Caleb Williams is Showing “Incremental Improvements” Before First NFL Game

The Chicago Bears are experiencing a wave of optimism as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams begins training camp with the team. After a shaky start to the off-season, it seems he’s gaining momentum and favor among his coaches. As he adapts to the Bears’ offensive system, OC Shane Waldron says the young QB is showing “incremental improvements.”

Advertisement

During the early portion of the OTAs, Williams struggled with what was labeled as the “ebbs and flows,” as he had a number of incompletions and near-interceptions in practice against Chicago’s first-string defense.

Now though, Waldron emphasized that while Williams is not yet where one would expect a seasoned rookie to be, he is getting there, highlighting that he is operating at a much higher level. During a press conference, he told the media Williams was doing well with,

“Owning the offense, understanding different calls, and (being) able to come out here to these first two practices and operate at a much higher level than we left it at. We know it’s not where the final product is, but every day we see these incremental improvements leading up to that first game and that’s what we look for.”

This improvement is attributed to the work Williams put in during the offseason, where he focused on understanding the offense and different play calls.

Running back D’Andre Swift also previously praised Williams, noting that he is making “smarter” and “quicker” decisions on the field. Swift mentioned that Williams has a better grasp of the offense, which has been enhanced by the time he spent studying while away from the team. Not just this but Williams seems to be improving in the technical aspects of the game as well.

OC Gushes About Williams’ Ability to Change Arm Angles and Get the Ball Quick

In the NFL, where defenses are quick to pressure the quarterback, one of the standout attributes that Waldron has highlighted is Williams’ impressive ability to change arm angles and deliver the ball quickly. Waldron’s praise suggests that Williams is not only learning the playbook but is also demonstrating the physical tools necessary to succeed at the professional level.

Additionally, Waldron mentioned that Williams has been working on his mechanics, including his arm angles, which can help him navigate tight throwing windows and evade defenders.

As training camp progresses, the Bears are optimistic about Williams’ trajectory. The combination of his physical abilities, coupled with the coaching staff’s support and guidance, positions him well for a promising start to his NFL career.

This positive feedback from teammates and coaches indicates that Williams is adjusting well to the challenges of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.