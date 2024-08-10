mobile app bar

Bears Reveal Detailed Plan for Caleb Williams’ Debut NFL Game

Ayush Juneja
Published

May 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams attends a game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have carefully constructed a star-studded roster around their 1st overall pick, Caleb Williams, and are eager to unleash him on the big stage. The former Trojans QB will make his preseason debut against the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Before the regular season begins, the Bears are making sure their QB gets as many reps as possible. HC Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff will closely evaluate Williams’s pocket awareness, his ability to read the coverages and defense schemes, and his overall command of the offense, as reported by Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

They want to see him grasp the play-calling and effectively relay that information to the guys in the huddle, keeping the lines of conversation clean and open. Caleb himself views the exposure and reps he gets in three pre-season games as paramount to his transition from college to the NFL.

The Bears play the Bills this Saturday, followed by games against the Bengals and Chiefs in the coming weeks—a schedule carefully crafted to benefit the rookie quarterback. The team hopes to see their shot-caller interact with three of the best QBs in the NFL, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes.

They expect him to absorb as much information as possible from those QBs, learning the art of playing the position in the big league. The Bears also expect Williams to ask questions and pick the brains of some of the best in the business.

Caleb has had a tough time adjusting to the big league, facing difficulties in OTAs and training camps. The 2022 Heisman winner had another rough day on Wednesday and Thursday’s padded practice, completing two passes and throwing two picks. Arguably, the offense and passing game haven’t clicked yet.

But this was expected from a rookie QB. So these preseason games would be crucial for him as the Bears expect him to get ready when the season starts.

That being said, the franchise is expected to finish the season with a better record than in previous years. They have yet to make the playoffs since their Wild Card round ousting in 2020. Considering Caleb was the standout player in this year’s draft and arrived in Chicago with a stellar collegiate career, he has a very high ceiling in the NFL.

Seen as the best prospect since Andrew Luck, many expect him to finish his rookie season with at least 4,000 yards and earn the Offensive Rookie of the Year nod.

