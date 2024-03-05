Beau Allen Reveals What It Was Like Carrying ‘Wasted’ Jason Kelce Out of the Bar; “Harder Than Climbing Kilimanjaro”

Earlier today, Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement at a press conference in Philadelphia. In an emotionally charged 45-minute speech, the Eagles center thanked everyone, including his teammates, family, wife, friends, Travis, and coaches, among others. Jason, throughout the speech, couldn’t hold back his tears. However, everyone’s heart melted when he touched on the topic of his significant other. The crowd collectively went “aww” when Jason revealed how he fell in love with Kylie on the first date itself.

Did you know that Jason almost blew the chance for a second date with Kylie after getting hammered on the first date? He got so drunk that his Eagles teammate, Beau Allen, had to eventually carry him out of the bar in front of Kylie. This hilarious story was revealed a couple of weeks ago when Eagles stars Chris Long and Beau Allen appeared on Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

Right after partying at the Eagle’s Christmas Bash, Jason went to a bar in the Philly area called the Buffalo Billiards for his first date with Kylie. Luckily for him, he was accompanied by his teammates because his first date was a total disaster. Kelce was already tipsy from the party and 45 minutes into the conversation with Kylie, Jason fell asleep because he was out-of-control too drunk. Fortunately, Beau Allen saw this and decided to call an end to Jason’s night and take him home.

However, Allen, a 6’3” 330-pounder himself, called taking Kelce outside to the cobblestone street the hardest thing he has ever done. Kelce, apart from being a giant of a man, was also trying to fight off Allen, trying to carry him outside, making Beau’s life harder.

“Kelce, I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: That was physically one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” Allen said. “That was harder than climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. It was like anaerobic plus aerobic.”

Kelce in the podcast revealed that despite sleeping passively, he remembered trying to fight off Allen and finding it hilarious.

“I know I was sleeping, but I remember it. I remember fighting you and laughing my a** off.”

Amidst all this, the biggest shocker was the fact that Kylie gave a second chance to Jason after possibly one of the worst first dates in the history of first dates. But as we got to know eventually, it was love at first sight for the duo.

Jason Kelce and Kylie First Met Each Other On Tinder

One of the standout lines in Jason Kelce’s retirement announcement speech was him asking himself rhetorically if this is what love feels like after meeting Kylie for the first time. But did you know that the duo’s memorable first date happened because they swiped right on each other on Tinder? Funnily enough, Kylie didn’t even know from Jason’s Tinder profile that he played for the Eagles.

Despite the first date going awry, Jason Kelce previously revealed that he was sober enough to understand that he had just met the most beautiful woman in his life. It was love at first sight for him. He reiterated this again during his retirement announcement, where he vividly described the imagery of Kylie entering the bar on their first date.

“I still remember the moment she walked through the door. The first instance is burned in my retina,” Jason said. “It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her.”

Kelce admitted asking himself if this was love and revealed today that he knew right away that she was the one. Despite the rest of the night not going as per plan, Kylie saw enough to see the goodness in Kelce. Within a year, they were head over heels in love and were Instagram regulars on each other’s feeds. 4 years after their first date, the duo tied the knot at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia. The couple’s marriage evidently is going strong and are parents to three beautiful daughters.