“I Was Wiggling Free”: ‘Neanderthal’ Jason Kelce Narrates the Tale of His Worst Possible First Date With Beautiful Kylie

When the story of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s first date with Kylie McDevitt surfaced on the New Heights podcast, it was clear that even Super Bowl champions can fumble when it comes to love. The story of Kelce’s “worst possible first date” had all the makings of a romantic comedy plot twist, complete with a superhero-style rescue by a teammate.

Imagine your date night ending on a bar table, forty-five minutes in, because your companion was too inebriated to stay awake. That’s the scene Kylie painted of her first encounter with Jason Kelce. Yet, this mishap became the unlikely foundation of their love story, demonstrating that even the worst starts can lead to beautiful journeys.

On the podcast, Kylie was asked by Travis Kelce, “When did you find out the guy you fell in love with on Tinder was a Neanderthal, just an absolutely disgusting human being?” To which she hilariously replied,

“It was pretty evident the first time we hung out, we fell asleep 45 minutes after I got there on the bar table because he was too drunk.”

Jason admitted, “Not a good first date.”

Kylie recalled how Beau Allen heroically lifted Jason up and carried him back home. It was a feat of strength that even Beau would consider a highlight, as carrying a fully grown, uncooperative man is no small task. Jason chimed in with a chuckle, admitting that he wasn’t just dead weight—he was actively resisting, saying, “I was wiggling free; I was making it difficult for him. It became a challenge, and I definitely fell asleep.”

Jason confessed, somewhat sheepishly, that despite his tipsy state, he recognized Kylie as the most stunning person he’d ever laid eyes on, joking that it was love at first blurry sight. Jason then shared a sentiment straight out of a romantic film, saying it felt like a scene where the spotlight shines on the one person meant for you and everything else fades away. The absolutely stunning and savage Kylie immediately and brutally rebuffed the Eagles’ center claiming that “he’s so full of it.“

Mrs Kelce is Savage and Possessive

Kylie’s playful warning to any admirers came with a serious undertone: Jason is off the market. During the same podcast episode, she made it clear that she’s “not thin” and “almost 6 feet tall,” ready to “hold her ground” for her husband. This feisty defense came as no surprise to listeners, who know well the passionate energy of the Kelce household. Jason Kelce isn’t just a hit with Eagles fans during the game; his charity work, especially with the Eagles Autism Foundation, is earning him fans off the field too.

Kylie acknowledged the attention Jason has been getting, saying, “It’s completely warranted, but I’m biased. Not only is he clearly dominant on the field, but off the field, he is doing so many things that pique people’s interest or are for good cause.”

The Kelces’ love story may have started with an unusual twist, but it marks an enduring message: that love can spark even in the most unexpected moments, and laughter may truly be the heart’s sweetest medicine.