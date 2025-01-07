Ben Roethlisberger Defends Russell Wilson’s Final Drive Against the Bengals: “Getting Out of Bounds Is the Most Important Thing”

After initially winning over the fans, Russell Wilson has struggled to maintain his form, showing flashes of his Denver days. His troubles continued on Sunday as the Steelers dropped their fourth consecutive game. In a critical matchup against the Bengals, Wilson squandered a chance to win by mismanaging the clock on the final drive, wasting precious seconds. Despite the error, Ben Roethlisberger came to Wilson’s defense.

Advertisement

” You look back at what Russ did in Baltimore. Everyone was like slide, give yourself up. I love the fact he wasn’t. He was trying to score, love it. This week, late on the last drive of the game, Russ scrambles out to right, kind of lowers his shoulder, and tries to run the guy over. In that situation, getting out of bounds was the most important thing. Get out of bounds and save the time.”

On the latest episode of his podcast, Big Ben praised Wilson’s intent to extend plays and fight for extra yards, highlighting his determination during a game against the Ravens a few weeks ago. Roethlisberger admired Wilson’s refusal to give up on plays and his drive to score, which showcased his resilience.

However, Roethlisberger acknowledged that quarterbacking requires balance—knowing when to take risks, absorb hits, or make smarter decisions. Against the Bengals, Wilson failed to recognize his limitations. Instead of stepping out of bounds to save time, he attempted to power through defenders and extend the play, a choice that ultimately cost the Steelers precious seconds and the game.

Big Ben stated that would have been a smart decision on Russ’s part and no one would have questioned it or felt he was soft.

That has been a big problem with the former Broncos QB lately. Bad decisions, being unable to find receivers, hanging onto the ball far too long, and turning it over when pressured. These are worrying signs for the Steelers as head to Baltimore yet again for a playoff game.

Should the Steelers start Wilson or bench him for Fields?

Mike Tomlin faces a pivotal decision as the Steelers’ offense has hit a wall over the past month. While the blame can be shared across the board—dropped passes, an ineffective running game, subpar play-calling, and poor pass protection—Russell Wilson has not been without fault. He’s turned the ball over at critical moments, struggled to find open receivers, and his chemistry with George Pickens has been lacking.

Wilson is also holding onto the ball too long and showing limited mobility. Explosive plays have become rare, and the offense has stalled. Tomlin must decide whether to stick with Wilson or take a bold gamble by turning to Justin Fields for the playoffs. While making a quarterback change at this stage might seem unwise, that doesn’t mean adjustments aren’t possible.

One creative solution could involve using both Wilson and Fields in certain situations. On third downs, for example, Wilson could pitch the ball to Fields behind the line of scrimmage, giving Fields the option to run or throw. This approach could help the Steelers extend plays and adapt to an offensive line that struggles to provide Wilson with the time he needs. Creative plays like flee-flicker can also help generate yardage.

That said, right now it doesn’t feel like there is much hope for the Steelers in the playoffs. Their winless streak going back to 2016 will likely continue. That’s why even Ben Roethlisberger hesitantly picked the Ravens to advance to the Divisional round and believes they are favorites to win the Super Bowl.