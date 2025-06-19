With Jaire Alexander’s Addition, James Jones Backs the Ravens to Win the Super Bowl Under One Condition

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the wild card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 14, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Credit – USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

When Jaire Alexander is on, boy, is he on. He’s one of just four cornerbacks (along with Jalen Ramsey, Sauce Gardner, and Patrick Surtain II) to earn multiple All-Pro nods since 2020. Unfortunately, aside from those standout seasons in 2020 and 2022, Alexander hasn’t played more than seven games in a season since 2020. That’s likely why he was released by the Green Bay Packers.

But those elite seasons are exactly why the Baltimore Ravens scooped him up just nine days later. Alexander will now play on a prove-it one-year, $4 million deal (which could rise to $6 million with incentives) after managing just 14 total games over the past two seasons.

If the 28-year-old can stay healthy, this could prove to be a major coup—and a bargain—for the Ravens. But the real question is: can Alexander’s arrival finally help Baltimore end their decade-long Lombardi drought?

Apart from perhaps the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, there may be no team with a more well-rounded roster than Baltimore. FS1 pundit and Super Bowl XLV champion James Jones believes the signing of Alexander makes the Ravens the AFC favorites in 2025.

“On paper, yes [they are the best team in the AFC]… [signing] Jaire is huge, man. Jaire is a lockdown corner, Jaire is a corner that can travel, Jaire is a corner that can move into the slot, Jaire is a corner that it doesn’t matter if you have size as a corner, it doesn’t matter if you’re quick and shifty as a wide receiver, Jaire can cover all of ’em,” Jones said.

“We’ve seen him handle Justin Jefferson. We’ve seen him handle all different types of receivers. He’s a game-changer.”

Alexander could be a great addition, but it’s not like the Ravens desperately needed him. They have an All-Pro safety in Kyle Hamilton, who’s one of the best defenders in the league, period. Baltimore also drafted a cornerback in the first round in 2024 (Nate Wiggins) and a safety in the first round in 2025 (Malaki Starks). Plus, they still have Pro Bowl corner Marlon Humphrey. It’s going to be tough to pass on this team.

However, Jones did add one big caveat to his prediction that the Ravens will be the team to beat in the AFC: Lamar Jackson has to play up to his potential in the playoffs.

“Right now I cannot say there’s a better team in the AFC on paper than the Baltimore Ravens… But if Lamar ‘Action’ Jackson, is Lamar ‘Action’ Jackson in the playoffs, because that’s where they will be… If Lamar Jackson is Lamar Jackson of the regular season, in the playoffs, this could be the year of vengeance that Lamar has been talking about.”

With Lamar under center, Derrick Henry behind him, one of the best offensive lines in football, strong defensive trenches, and that insanely talented and deep secondary, it’s hard to find any holes in this team.

Even at wideout, where they are usually soft, they’ve got a pretty solid group with DeAndre Hopkins, Rashod Bateman, and Zay Flowers. It might finally be the year for the Ravens Flock.