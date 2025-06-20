“I’ve Missed Twice in One Play”: Cameron Jordan Details How Tough It Is to Bring Down Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of, if not the best, mobile quarterbacks in NFL history. He has the most career rushing yards in NFL history by a quarterback and makes highlight-reel run plays and scrambles weekly. His dual-threat abilities make him a nightmare for most defenses.

Talking to ‘NFL on ESPN,’ New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan detailed just how hard it is to tackle the slippery quarterback.

“I missed twice in one play…I’ve hit him, he ducked under me, I slapped his ankles and he still went for a first down, so.”

“He is so slippery,” Browns DE Myles Garrett once said. “He is elusive when he is out in the open field, but when he is in the pocket, he never takes one of those shots where he does not see you at all.”

It’s no surprise, then, that Lamar has won two league MVPs, has made four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams, and has been in the postseason in all but one season in the NFL.

Jackson is still one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and a big reason for that is his mobility. When asked how he prepares to go against a quarterback like Jackson, Jordan detailed the best possible strategy: limiting Jackson’s mobility.

“You’re trying to eliminate the mobility,” Jordan said. “Sometimes it’s not a fun pass-rush, it’s a run your spot, make sure he doesn’t leave his spot. Let’s see how he can damage us through the air and not through the feet and the air. There’s a reason why he’s an MVP, the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback.”

Admittedly, Jackson has been focusing more on his passing game these past few seasons, as running quarterbacks get injured more. But that hasn’t stopped him from being any more dominant in the air than he was on the ground.

While Jackson has firmly established himself as one of the most dynamic and decorated quarterbacks in the NFL, the one glaring gap in his summary remains postseason success. Despite his regular-season brilliance, he has yet to lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl appearance.

In six seasons with Baltimore—five of which included playoff berths—Jackson holds a 3-5 postseason record, and the team has failed to advance past the AFC Championship Game. For a quarterback of his caliber, that underwhelming playoff track record continues to fuel debate. Critics argue that Jackson, despite his explosive talent, has struggled to deliver his best performances when the stakes are highest.

Super Bowl run for Baltimore in 2025?

On the same episode of NFL on ESPN where Cameron Jordan broke down his approach to defending Jackson, NFL analyst Field Yates offered his take on what’s been holding Jackson back. He pointed to execution in critical moments as the next step in Jackson’s evolution.

“One thing is probably the execution adjustment,” Yates said. “Just play better when it matters the most, but I thought especially in one area where they needed to be better in the biggest moments was the pass rush needed to be more effective.”

Part of the larger issue in Baltimore has been inconsistency from the team as a whole. Whether it’s been a lack of offensive rhythm, untimely turnovers, or defensive letdowns, the Ravens have rarely played complete games in the postseason.

But Jackson, as the face of the franchise, inevitably shoulders the most scrutiny. His playoff outings have featured lower passing efficiency, fewer explosive plays, and an uptick in mistakes compared to his regular-season dominance.

Until Jackson breaks through and leads the Ravens on a deep playoff run—or ideally to a Super Bowl—questions will persist about whether he can translate his regular-season dominance into postseason greatness. With each new season, the pressure builds. But given his age, talent, and continued improvement as a passer, there’s still time for Jackson to rewrite his playoff narrative