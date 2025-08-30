mobile app bar

Bert Kreischer and Pacman Jones Propose a Princess Diana-Esque Wedding for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Reese Patanjo
Published

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged, some football enthusiasts and all Swifties are patiently waiting for the wedding ceremony. They’re also wondering about many things: where and when it will be, and how it’s all going to unfold … Some originally thought it would be a grand spectacle; however, the couple has since revealed it will be a private event.

It’s a bit of a letdown. Given their social status and cultural impact, many hoped to see Kelce and Swift’s wedding live, like a Royal Wedding. But a private event makes more sense for safety and privacy, ensuring it feels authentic.

Famed comedian Bert Kreischer recently voiced his agreement with keeping the wedding small. At least, initially.

“It’s going to be small. Taylor’s got, from what I know, Taylor has a tight, tight group. She doesn’t have like 100 friends that she grew up with… I bet they keep it small. I bet they do it in Nashville or Ohio, and I bet it’s in a field. Dude, it’s going to be gorgeous,” Kreischer predicted on Politely Raw.

It would make sense to hold the ceremony in Nashville or Ohio, given that’s where Swift and Kelce grew up. But other locations like Florida, Rhode Island, and Beverly Hills have been speculated as possible locations. In reality, though, we probably won’t ever hear where it’s being held until after the fact.

That’s why Bert Kreischer and the show’s host, Pacman Jones, later floated the idea of a Princess Diana-style wedding, a public celebration for the fans that could also raise money for charity, held before/after the private event.

“What they should do, [rent out] Kansas City Stadium, they should sell tickets to this wedding just like Princess Diana and Prince Charles. It should be our American royal wedding. Then they should take all the money that they generate from that and do something like cure cancer or give it to like child like St. Jude’s,” Kreischer said. 

It’s an idea that Swifties and Kelce fans would surely get behind. But in reality, it feels like a pipe dream. There’s no way the power couple would allow that many people at their ceremony, as it would be unsafe and would take away from the entire purpose.

Swift’s personal life has been under the spotlight her entire career. Some unfairly criticize her for turning breakups into songs. Events like this would only add fuel to that kind of harassment online, and potentially worse.

It’s no surprise, then, that Swift and Kelce want their wedding to feel private, meaningful, and authentic. In fact, we should commend her for the choice. She could have easily made it into a spectacle and profited from it if she wanted, but instead, she and Kelce are choosing to do things the old-fashioned way.

