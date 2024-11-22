Jameis Winston Delivered Perfect Throw Despite Damaged Device Blocking His Vision Against Steelers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field Stadium. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Before the Browns and Jameis Winston stumbled with back-to-back turnovers—one fumble and one interception, leading to a Steelers touchdown—Winston had been on fire. He helped Cleveland take the lead by throwing his first touchdown of the game, marking the Browns’ second score of the night.

Advertisement

Early in the fourth quarter, the Browns had another chance to extend their lead. After a pair of failed pass plays, including a dropped end-zone pass by David Njoku, Winston took matters into his own hands. With the Steelers’ defense locking down his receivers, he scrambled, dodged a couple of defenders, and leaped into the end zone for a critical TD.

However, in doing so, he landed awkwardly on his head, and the fall broke his helmet’s communication device. The Browns staff tried fixing it on time but before they could, the team decided to go for a 2-point try. With the broken device dangling in front of him and no way to know the play call, Jameis still decided to go for it, delivering a perfect pass to Njoku for a successful conversion.

His efforts left the commentators impressed, stating they had never seen something like this and called Winston unstoppable on the night.

The communication device in Jameis Winston’s helmet was damaged after his TD dive but he still nailed the 2-PT attempt!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/4DgWXm4Urd — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 22, 2024

Fans called it an unreal moment, with one fan joking that Winston doesn’t even need communication devices.

Woah ….unreal. After that kind of hit, he is still in the game ! — Tweet of the Day™ /^v^\ (@Instabuydeals) November 22, 2024

Another chimed in and wrote,

Jameis don’t need that — John (@BENGALSSBLIXWIN) November 22, 2024

Others added,

I’ve seen that somewhere before… pic.twitter.com/pob2qAUu4j — Ris ᵍᵐ (Risbrian.eth) (@RisBrian) November 22, 2024

Despite committing two turnovers earlier in the game, Jameis Winston delivered when it mattered most, orchestrating a crucial final drive in the quarter to put the Browns ahead. Nick Chubb capped off the drive with his second touchdown of the night, extending the score to 24-19.

While the Browns couldn’t convert the ensuing two-point attempt, it ultimately didn’t matter. The defense held strong, shutting down the Steelers’ late comeback attempt and securing the win.

With the victory, Cleveland improved to 3-8, while Pittsburgh suffered just their third loss of the season.