NFL Pro bowl 2022 time and date: What time does the Pro Bowl 2022 start?

NFL Pro Bowl will head to Las Vegas for the 2022 edition. When and what date will be the NFL’s “All-Star Game” be held.

In the 71st Pro Bowl of the NFL, the best of the AFC and the NFC will once again match up against each other. Las Vegas will play host to 88 of the NFL’s best in a battle of the elite ahead of Super Bowl weekend next week.

The NFL will also have a skills competition with the very same players taking part in a variety of competitions before the main all-star game.

#ProBowlSkills is back tonight! You rolling with AFC or NFC? 📺: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown | 7pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/myRlw5cSol — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2022

What Date and Time is the Pro Bowl?

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET

The biggest @NFL stars are here in Las Vegas. Purchase your 2022 #ProBowl tickets today » https://t.co/VK2tHNvT29 pic.twitter.com/pvTg01xS0s — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 2, 2022

Kyler Murray will be in Las Vegas representing the NFC at the #ProBowl! 📺: 2022 Pro Bowl — Sunday Feb. 6, 3pm ET on ESPN TICKETS: https://t.co/QJ6qdfV0oy pic.twitter.com/OXXJgI9BPp — NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2022

What events will be a part of the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown?

There are five events in the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge for players to display and show off their skills to fans and fellow players.

The 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will include Precision Passing (QBs), Thread the Needle (QBs vs. DBs), Best Catch (WRs), Fastest Man (WRs, RBs, DBs) and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball (all).

Tonight on ESPN, the 2020 NFL #ProBowl Skills Showdown Featuring:

🏈 Precision Passing

🏈 Gridiron Gauntlet

Best Hands

🏈 Thread the Needle

🏈 Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball competitions 9 p.m. ET | ESPN & ESPN App pic.twitter.com/XYh6HA08qD — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 23, 2020

Also Read: “Black history month starting off right!!”: Jamal Adams and other NFL players react to Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league