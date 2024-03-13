Moving On After 6 Years, Kirk Cousins’ Wife Julie Cousins Pens Down a Heartfelt Farewell to City of Minnesota

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings are parting ways after a subpar season that kept the veteran quarterback on the sidelines due to an Achilles tear. The Michigan State alum is now moving to Atlanta after inking a four-year, $180 million contract and a signing bonus of $50 million. While this is a significant step for Cousins, who is looking to make an explosive comeback, bidding farewell to the city that took care of him for more than half a decade is tough. And his wife feels it too.

Advertisement

Kirk Cousins’ wife, Julie, penned a heartwarming note on Instagram before moving on from Minnesota. Her message highlighted her gratefulness to the people of the city, who helped the couple build a life together and comprised the formative years for their sons, Cooper and Turner. Julie, who has been with Cousins since he started playing in the NFL, further wrote,

“Time flies when you’re having fun,” followed by, “I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped us build our life in Minnesota over the past 6 years. We have the most beautiful memories we will cherish forever!”

Advertisement

Her note was accompanied by a carousel of pictures giving a glimpse into the Cousins family’s six years in Minnesota. The first pictures had Julie Hampton and Kirk Cousins posing with Cooper, all smiles.

Then follow some happy clicks of the children and a snap of the couple passionately kissing on the field before a Vikings game. Moreover, Julie posing with a few of her friends, and a few vivid pictures from their Christmas celebration, made it to the curated collection. There was also a short clip, in which, both Cooper and Turner can be seen rocking the dance floor, donning Vikings jerseys and helmets. While it seems like all sunshine and rainbows, the 2023 year was very difficult for Julie.

2023 Wasn’t the Smoothest Sailing for Kirk Cousins’ Wife Julie

In a recent heartfelt post from the surgery room, Julie Hampton Cousins shared her rollercoaster of emotions as her husband was about to undergo an Achilles tendon repair surgery. After a long wait, the surgery turned out to be a success, much to the relief of the Cousins family and the faithful Vikings fans.

However, she had posted a picture early in the morning from the surgery room right beside the team’s facility before Kirk went under the knife. She was baffled by the dilemma that his teammates were having their breakfast and getting ready for the week, while Kirk was waiting for the surgery.

Advertisement

“My view from surgery waiting room this morning … surreal to be viewing our teammates eating breakfast up there and prepping for Week 9. #skol,” she wrote in the story,” Julie wrote.

It’s worth mentioning that Julie remained optimistic about Kirk Cousins’ potential return before the conclusion of the 2023 season. Kirk himself shared it in an interview on The Adam Schefter Podcast,

“My wife’s holding out hope that somehow, if Aaron [Rodgers] can get back fast, then you add 7-8 weeks, that I’d be right there at the Super Bowl,” Cousins said.

Nonetheless, neither did Kirk Cousins undergo the same surgical treatment as Rodgers nor did the Vikings make it to the playoffs, concluding the 2023 season on a sad note. However, both Julie’s hope and support are admirable for Kirk, who returns to the gridiron in 2024 for the Falcons.